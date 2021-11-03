Chitembwe, CAPS United set for reunion

By Grace Chingoma

CAPS United legend Lloyd Chitembwe is set to be appointed as the club’s new head coach today.

The Herald is reliably informed that the club is almost done with the deal with the former midfielder, who previously had successful stints as player and coach before.

Chitembwe is one of the three coaches shortlisted for the job following the sacking of Darlington Dodo on Tuesday.

The former CAPS United midfielder dumped the Green Machine in August 2019, when he was offered a tantalising offer at Harare City.

And now, Chitembwe is likely to return with his backroom staff that he crossed the floor with to the Sunshine Boys.

The Council-owned team is facing financial challenges and things are no longer rosy at the club which used to be among the highest paying clubs in the topflight league.

Makepekepe were also interested in Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro.

But the former teacher is still contracted to the Lowveld club.

Chitembwe is CAPS United prodigal son and his return is the third one since he began his coaching career. The Herald