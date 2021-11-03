‘War vets dying due to poverty in Zimbabwe’ – table report to Zanu PF

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politcs |

Former veterans of the liberation struggle have told the ruling Zanu PF party that most of them are dying due to abject poverty that they are living under.

Ex-freedom fighters led by Zanu PF secretary for war veterans, Douglas Mahiya prepared and released the report to the Zanu PF central committee last week during the party’s annual conference in Bindura.

The war veterans said their pensions had deteriorated and were failing to cater for their health. They added that they were finding it difficult to pay their children’s school fees, while also bemoaning the lack of funding for funeral assistance to the departed freedom fighters.

“The current monthly pension payout to the veterans of the liberation struggle has been eroded by the current inflation rates. As such, most veterans are wallowing in abject poverty. The issue of increasing the pension was brought to the fore for over 10 years and nothing has materialised.

“Veterans are dying each day due to challenges arising from economic hardships,” read the report.

“The welfare of the liberation struggle (veterans) continues to be undermined by inflation regardless of many efforts that have been made to cater for their wellbeing.

“Many of them are now living the last 20 years of their lives. The monthly pension payout for veterans has been eroded by the current economic conditions. The majority of the veterans of the liberation struggle are advanced in age and most of them suffer from chronic illnesses that need regular medical attention.

“Many of them suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and war psychosomatic stress, while some were injured during the liberation struggle and lost limbs.

“All these conditions require a specialised medical service, however, continuous efforts to at least have medical aid specifically for veterans have been fruitless and our comrades are dying each day due to neglect and deteriorating health.”

Their report came soon after 39 war veterans were arrested in Harare last week and charged with gathering to promote public violence as they demanded a review of their monthly pensions.

They were later released on ZWL 5 000 bail each. Nehanda Radio