Chitiyo recovers from injury, ready to face ZPC Kariba over the weekend

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

CAPS United captain Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo (29) who has been nursing a knee injury for one month has fully recovered, the player told Nehanda Radio.

Chitiyo who picked a knock on his left leg when his side, Makepekepe, lost to city rivals, Harare City in a Chibuku Super Cup match played in September, said he has began full training with the rest of the team.

“I am now training and ready to play my first game since sustaining a knee injury on my left leg.

“I have been out of action for three to four weeks,” the player told Nehanda Radio.

His (Chitiyo) return to action comes as a boost for the Green Machine who saw an early exit in the Chibuku Cup.

Makepekepe are scheduled to play ZPC Kariba away in their season opener over the weekend.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kick starts this coming Saturday exactly two years after facing a suspension from the government as a result of mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fondly known as Rooney in the domestic football circles, the pint sized attacking midfielder also reacted to Makepekepe’s early exit in this year’s Chibuku Cup.

But the 29-year-old former Monomotapa United player promised fans that CAPS United will bounce back to their winning ways and contest for this year’s league title.

Furthermore, Chitiyo also highlighted that the Chibuku tournament came as a learning curve to the new Makepekepe squad and pointed out that the competition was a preparation for the local league season.

“It always feels bad to be booted out of such a great competition (Chibuku Cup) but we learnt a lot as team from the way we were knocked out.

“What I can promise the fans is that we are bouncing back much stronger during the upcoming league season.

“Remember that this is a new squad, so I believe that the Chibuku tournament was in preparation of the premier league and also helped us to know each other well,” said Chitiyo.

The Harare giants have been reportedly struggling financially, resulting in players boycotting training sessions before their poor performance.

However, they managed to win their last game by beating ZPC Kariba 2-1 after an impressive come back, only to register their first win in four months. Nehanda Radio