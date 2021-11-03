CAF lines up VAR for next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly revealed its plans to introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of National (AFCON) tournament.

The 24 team rescheduled biennial competition is slated for January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon next year.

According to reports obtained from a number of media houses across the continent, CAF has initially confirmed the use of VAR in Cameroon.

Further reports indicate that the continental football mother body has already contacted participants to alert them of the use of the match official (VAR) through out the tournament.

But earlier reports were that CAF will only make use of VAR when the tournament enters into knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe learnt its opponents in August, after a draw which was conducted by CAF in Cameroon.

During the ceremony, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe tipped the Warriors to win the much coveted competition.

The Warriors are in Group B with Senegal, Guinea and their sub-Saharan neighbours Malawi.

They will play Senegal on 10 January in their tournament’s opener before playing Malawi four days after (14 January) and playing their last group stage game with Guinea on 18 January, 2022. Nehanda Radio