Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

CAF lines up VAR for next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon

10,948

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly revealed its plans to introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of National (AFCON) tournament.

VAR, the video review system that sparked chaotic scenes at the CAF Champions League final two months ago, will make its Africa Cup of Nations debut on Wednesday for Benin's last eight clash with Senegal in Egypt.
VAR, the video review system will make its Africa Cup of Nations debut 

The 24 team rescheduled biennial competition is slated for January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon next year.

According to reports obtained from a number of media houses across the continent, CAF has initially confirmed the use of VAR in Cameroon.

Related Articles

CAF approves 4 000 fans to watch Ghana vs Zimbabwe #WCQ…

17,007

CAF turn down ZIFA fans request

12,002

Caf okays NSS for World Cup games . . . Zifa pledges…

11,113

Africa banks on billionaire Motsepe to cure…

14,627

Further reports indicate that the continental football mother body has already contacted participants to alert them of the use of the match official (VAR) through out the tournament.

But earlier reports were that CAF will only make use of VAR when the tournament enters into knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe learnt its opponents in August, after a draw which was conducted by CAF in Cameroon.

During the ceremony, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe tipped the Warriors to win the much coveted competition.

The Warriors are in Group B with Senegal, Guinea and their sub-Saharan neighbours Malawi.

They will play Senegal on 10 January in their tournament’s opener before playing Malawi four days after (14 January) and playing their last group stage game with Guinea on 18 January, 2022. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments