Dynamos vs CAPS United: Chitembwe, Ndiraya predict tough Harare Derby

Title contenders Dynamos FC’ head coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his counterpart CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe have predicted a tough encounter when the two teams square off at the weekend.

Both Makepekepe and DeMbare are set to tussle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture on Sunday at the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kickoff time is 3pm.

The match dubbed as the Harare Derby will be broadcast live on Zimpapers Television Network’s (ZTN) recently launched ZTN Prime channel on DSTV.

Speaking to members of the media in different pre-match interviews both Chitembwe and Ndiraya anticipate a tricky derby which will see the two teams fighting for the bragging rights.

The two coaches believe the match requires high levels of concentration from their troops.

Ndiraya described the derby as ‘a make or break fixture’ and also their ‘biggest game of the season’ while Chitembwe outlined Sunday’s derby as a game of ‘courage, personality and composure’.

“It is going to be a very difficult game as always. We are not looking at what Caps were doing in the past five games. It will not count at all on Sunday,” the DeMbare gaffer told reporters.

“Caps are our biggest rivals locally, so we expect it to be a very difficult match. If anything, they are going to be harnessing all their energy to win this match. Caps would not want to lose to their main rivals, and so are we.”

Ndiraya who was suspended two weeks ago by the club’s executive, although reasons for the suspension were not given and was later reinstated last Friday said the mood in their camp is good.

“So far, the mood has been good. The boys have been pushing. I’m confident the team comes together again and get a result on Sunday after that psychological damage but physically the team is prepared and ready.”

Dynamos who are second on the log have gone for three games without a win and two without a goal.

Ndiraya is aiming to end the 270 minutes winless run on Sunday against their city rivals CAPS.

“We want to get back to winning ways. It’s been two games without a win, in fact not a win only but two games without scoring goals,” he added.

“Getting back to winning ways will really put back our campaign on track thats what we have been wanting.”

On the other hand, Chitembwe whose team has suffered five straight defeats, poorly without scoring a single goal in those matches still remains positive despite the torrid moment.

“Its a game of two elements, courage and personality. These kind of games are decided by two mental elements,” the former Harare City gaffer said.

“This game needs very cool heads, composure. It needs players to have the right kind of patience. It also requires players to have the right kind of commitment in as far as they apply their tactics, the technical and tactical strategies.

“Personally, I hope we have plenty of these come Sunday because they will obviously give us an advantage.”

He added: “Going to this game there is a lot that I have noticed and liked in this team. The boys are looking forward to playing Dynamos, their application during practice, you could even see their energy levels are high.”