Sekhukhune United release Zim trio Kapini, Rusike and Mashumba

DSTV Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United has announced the departure of three Zimbabwean footballers namely; goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, forwards Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba.

The trio’s departure was confirmed in a statement issued by the club on Friday.

“Sekhukhune United Football club would like to confirm the departure of the following players: Tapuwa Kapini, Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba.

The three were released along with 11 other players including Lucky Boy Mokoena and Ayanda Dlamini.

Their departure comes at a time when the club is reportedly closing in on bringing in Kaitano Tembo as their co-head coach.

This follows the sacking of Owen Da Gama who was shown the exit door by the club on Wednesday.

Similar to other South African top flight clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu FC, Babina Noko (Sekhukhune) appear to have embarked on a massive clear out.

Chiefs parted ways with not less than nine players including Bernard Parker whom the club confirmed has been released today (Friday) while the other players include Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic as well as Dumisani Zuma.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Amazulu released several players, specifically 15, including Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo, Thabo Qalinge, Henrick Ekstein and Tsepo Masilela.

His reaction after being released, the 41-year-old seasoned goalkeeper Campos as Kapini is nicknamed told Nehanda Radio he is still weighing his options before he makes his next move.

The former Warriors goalkeeper hinted on making a return to play in the local league citing “home is always the best”.

“It’s part of football, I’m looking into the future. It’s still too early to tell where am I heading. I don’t know at the moment but I will let you know as soon as something comes up,” said Kapini.

“But in these kind of situations, home is always the best. You can’t keep on staying in foreign land when you know you can help back home. It is the best.”