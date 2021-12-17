CAPS United in financial turmoil…. ‘no salaries for past two months’

Harare based giants CAPS United are in financial doldrums with reports they have been grappling to pay salaries to their players for the past two months and the club could even be headed for a total collapse if things don’t change soon.

This is not the first time Makepekepe are facing financial problems this season.

The club once had the same scenario in October where players boycotted training for days amid the ended Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

And due to all these financial hardships, the Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani co-owned club is reportedly facing collapse.

The recent situation has forced players to protest against the club and boycott training for almost two weeks, bringing uncertainty on whether the team will fulfill its league fixture against Black Rhinos this Saturday afternoon.

Makepekepe are supposed to play Rhinos tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium in a rescheduled match day three fixture.

The match was slated to take place last week but it was postponed by the local league governing body, the PSL after seven Rhinos players reportedly tested positive of the Covid-19 virus.

But there is looming danger that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match might not be played because CAPS players are prepared not to show up for the encounter versus the Army side, until the club pays all their outstanding salaries.

A player who spoke to Nehanda Radio on condition of anonymity confirmed the situation at the club before he added that the match against Rhinos hangs in balance due to their outstanding salaries.

He bemoaned the situation and also revealed that his teammates are unhappy and frustrated with how the club has been treating them of late.

“It’s true, we have not been training for a number of days now, almost two weeks because we haven’t received our salaries for the past two months.

“The financial situation at our club at the moment is looking gloomy. Everyone is not happy because the money we receive is almost useless, we are paid in RTGS and the money is equivalent to US$50 for the lowest paid player and maybe US$120 or less for the highest paid, its not even looking good,” he said. Nehanda Radio