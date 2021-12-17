7 days since his acquittal, police fail to release Chin’ono’s camera

Police have failed to release award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s camera, cell phone and ‘associated articles” that were confiscated when he was illegally arrested for incitement to commit public violence last year.

Chin’ono through his lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, had written to the police telling them to release his belongings since they were seized in connection with the incitement charges that have already been dismissed.

Earlier this month, High Court judge Justice Siyabona Musithu dismissed the charges against Chin’ono and accused the state of showing ‘contradictions’ during court proceedings.

“On 21 July 2020, you seized our client’s cell phone, camera and other associated articles purportedly in connection with the charge of incitement to commit public violence. We write to advice you that that charge has been declared to be nullity by the High Court of Zimbabwe,” read the letter dated December 8.

“Therefore there is no legal basis for your continued holding of the articles belonging to our client.”

Seven days have lapsed but the law enforcement officials have not responded.

Posting on his Twitter handle, Chin’ono said: “The High Court threw out the frivolous Incitement charges against me. My lawyers wrote to the police asking them to release the broadcast equipment they took from my house on the basis of those bogus charges.

“7 days later, they haven’t responded. Zimbabwe has NO property rights.”

Chin’ono was arrested last year and charged with inciting public violence in connection with the 31st July anti-government protests. He was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala.

His arrest came a few days after he exposed an alleged corruption scandal involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins, the Drax Covidgate scandal. Nehanda Radio