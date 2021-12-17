Steven Gerrard confirms Nakamba will be ruled out for 3-4 months

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Warriors’ holding midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will be ruled out for about 3-4 months due to a knee injury.

Gerrard revealed this on Friday during a pre-match press conference ahead of Villa’s clash against Burnley over the weekend.

According to the gaffer, the Zimbabwean international underwent a successful knee surgery but is expected to recover fully after a period of 12-16 weeks.

Nakamba who had been in exceptional form under the former Rangers coach, sustained a knee injury when his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

At first it looked like a groin injury when he was substituted before the hour mark, but later on the club announced it was a serious knee injury.

“He’s had successful surgery. The surgeon is really happy with his operation and how it’s gone and now he’ll start his recovery process and recovery plan,” Gerrard said.

“He’s going to be missing for somewhere in the region of 12 weeks if it is a fantastic rehab or it could be up to 16 weeks. It will be somewhere in the middle of 12-16 weeks.”

Nakamba will be sidelined at a time when Villa desperately needed him during the hectic festive fixture schedule.

The premier league side had already struck a deal with ZIFA a few weeks ago to keep the player over the hectic festive schedule.

The deal would have seen the former Bantu Rovers star joining his national team side on 3 January for the AFCON tournament set to kickstart on 9 January in Cameroon next year. Nehanda Radio