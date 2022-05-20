Makepekepe ropes-in ex-player Charlie Jones as the club’s new CEO

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants CAPS United have appointed ex-speedy winger Charlie ‘TNT’ Jones as the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The club’s president Farai Jere introduced Jones to the whole team at their training ground on Wednesday afternoon.

The Makepekepe family including technical team, players and club officials were present and welcomed Jones also nicknamed Kabhasikoro (bicycle) during his days with the Green Machine.

According to multiple reports, Jones a former Warriors player promised to end the former Cup King’s problems that have affected the club since the beginning of the ongoing campaign.

According to a report by the state owned Herald newspaper, Jere said: “Jones will be tasked with setting up structures to ensure the club achieves its short and long term goals”.

His appointment comes at a time the 2016 champions are ailing financially, of late, the situation has made a huge impact on the team’s performance.

As it stands, CAPS United have recorded four straight defeats in their last four league games they have played, with the latest one being a 1-0 loss to the current log leaders Chicken Inn.

The chaos has seen players protesting, boycotting training sessions and at one moment they almost refused to fulfill a league fixture against Cranborne Bullets in March.

However, the match was then played after dialogue between the executive and the players though the kickoff was delayed by 45 minutes.

Following the humiliating incident, six senior players were fired after being accused of allegedly leading the revolt demanding all their outstanding dues.

Nevertheless, within 24 hours the club made a u-turn and the other three were pardoned after ‘some investigations’.

In spite of this, the newly roped in CEO, Jones has indicated he will solve these problems affecting the Harare based outfit.

“For me this reunion just feels like a homecoming. Like I told the players, if you don’t have green blood you won’t be able to make it here,” he said as quoted by NewsDay.

“Every team has problems, but there is no short-term or long-term solution, we just have to go in there and make things happen. That’s what I am here for, to make things happen and work.

“I am a footballer’s CEO not a business CEO, therefore I understand the ground, players’ level, players’ surroundings and where they are coming from. All those factors are what we want to manage to make sure that the guys have a piece of mind when they put on a Caps United jersey and run out on the pitch.

“We have a technical department. What happens in football is we can’t win all games and what happens as well is if you can change you can bring freshness and new vitality to the table and things can change.

“I have been here for two days now, the team that has been built here is a team that can produce and end up somewhere. It’s all about work there is nothing for free everything we have to work for it. Like I said, trust is everything for this club, the guys need to trust in me that I can deliver and remuneration, welfare, admin and whatever other factors.”

Makepekepe’s next assignment is against giant killers Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

The match will be played a week after since the Premier Soccer League halted all this weekend’s games due to violence that took place last Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium when Bosso played DeMbare.

However, the PSL’s Chairman Farai Jere has confirmed the league will resume after this coming weekend.