CAPS United owner Farai Jere elected Murehwa West MP under Zanu PF ticket

CAPS United owner Farai Jere has been elected Murehwa West Member of Parliament [MP] under the Zanu PF ticket after garnering 17 733 votes.

Jere, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman beat Lesley Mukurazhizha of the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Silence Nhamburo (independent candidate).

Mukurazhizha accumulated 7 271 and Nhamburo got 114.

The Makepekepe majority shareholder is not the only football administrator who was contesting for a parliamentary seat.

Herental’s owner and striker Innocent Benza was also vying to be an MP in Mutasa Central constituency.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the 51-year-old was voted as the winner.

However, Nehanda Radio was yet to see or come across his results at the time of going to print, although close sources gave a hint about his victory.