Herentals, CAPS United owners Benza and Jere contest in Zanu PF elections

By Staff Reporter 39,139
Premier Soccer League outfits CAPS United and Herentals FC owners Farai Jere and Innocent Benza respectively are contesting in the Zanu PF primary elections to take place at the weekend.

This was revealed in the two football administrator’s campaign posters making rounds on social media.

Jere, CAPS United’s president and the club’s majority shareholder, is vying for Member of Parliament in Murewa West.

Benza is also contesting for the same post in Mutasa Central constituency.

The two aspiring candidates will stand in for the ruling party Zanu PF in the forthcoming general elections if they manage to win the internal elections.

With elections scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, it means both Benza and Jere might miss watching their teams play their season’s opening fixtures.

In fact, Benza who is his side’s gunman, will not be available for selection as the students play their season opener against Triangle United at Gibbo on Sunday.

CAPS kick-start their season at home where they will host Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday

