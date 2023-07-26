CAPS United CEO Charlie Jones quits after 13 months of service

CAPS United have announced that their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charlie “Kabhasikoro” Jones has resigned after spending 13 months in office.

The Green Machine announced Jone’s departure in a statement issued on Wednesday dated 24 July 2023.

“It is with both misery and gratitude that we announce the unexpected departure of Charlie Jones who has been the Chief Executive Officer of CAPS United Football Club after 13 months of service.

“Charlie Jones is a club and football legend whose business and football acumen was profoundly invaluable to the club.

“During his tenure Charlie Jones instilled vigorous transformative initiatives which will be beneficial to the club today and in the future.

“His passion for football and love for Caps United is undeniable and was clear for all to see as he went about club business with great zeal.

“On behalf of the entire Caps United family, we wish Charlie Jones the absolute best in his future plans and endeavours. We will miss your humour and we will cherish all the good moments,” reads the club’s statement.

Jones who played for CAPS United was appointed the club’s CEO in May 2022.

He was “tasked with setting up structures to ensure the club achieves its short and long term goals”.