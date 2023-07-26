Zimbabwe netball team beat Barbados 67-34 in warm-up friendly match

The Zimbabwe netball team, the Gems have beaten Barbados 67-34 in a warm up match that was played on Tuesday afternoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was the Gems’ second friendly match in preparation of the 2023 World Cup tournament that is scheduled for Cape Town between 28 July to 6 August.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe played netball powerhouse England and lost 64-36.

Zimbabwe lost all three quarters with the first ending 13-9, second quarter 33-14 while last quarter 47-26.

Reacting to the defeat on their official Facebook page, the Gems said: “We put up a tough fight, but the friendly match ended in England Netball’s favor.

“We’ve taken notes, learned lessons, and are ready to shine brighter in the upcoming games,” reads the post.

With Tuesday’s 67-34 victory over Barbados, the Gems have not wasted time, they seem to have started to take a leaf from their defeat to England.

This is the second consecutive time Zimbabwe is participating at the netball World Cup that will see 16 teams competing for honours.

They are in Pool A together with Fiji, Australia and Tonga.

The Gems’ first game is against Australia on 28 July, then Fiji on 29 July and lastly Tonga on the 30th.