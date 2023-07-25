“We made a few records together” Cassper Nyovest speaks on unreleased music with AKA

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest says he has some unreleased songs with the late AKA, revealing that he thought the two would go on to make even more music before his musical foe was brutally murdered earlier this year.

AKA was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane out at a Durban restaurant in February.

The pair were thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations when they were shot.

Before his death, AKA was embroiled in a long-running bitter feud with Nyovest, a beef which had even resulted in some physical altercations between the two wordsmiths.

Speaking on the popular podcast, “The Episode” during the launch event for his new Sprite Limelight campaign, Nyovest said he had thought that his beef with AKA would eventually lead to a more musically fruitful relationship between them.

“I thought we were gonna get into the boxing ring and handle it over there. I thought that after that we’d be able to be okay or make music. We actually do have music together that people have never heard. Those are golden songs that maybe Ganja Beatz only have. We made a few records together,” he said.

Nyovest who had been playing one of AKA’s songs, Company, at the beginning of his sets, said he has always appreciated his rival’s music.

Nyovest also acknowledged the pioneering role that AKA played in South African hip-hop music.

“You know what, I’ve always been a fan of good music. I think with this project of Kiernan’s (AKA) it’s so hard for me because people don’t even understand how hard it was for me.

“And people might take it however they take it but ‘Company’ is a brilliant song. When it dropped it was like my favourite song at that time, I mean it’s still one of my favourite songs. It’s not everyday you hear a song like that that makes you feel so good,” he said.