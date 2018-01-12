Zimbabwe gets its first billionaire

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


11,636 71

Telecom tycoon Strive Masiyiwa has become Zimbabwe’s first billionaire. According to a report by Forbes, Mr Masiyiwa, 57, is now worth $1,7 billion.

Strive Masiyiwa
Strive Masiyiwa

Mr Masiyiwa controls Econet Group, a Zimbabwe-listed mobile phone company that also has investments in financial services, insurance, e-commerce, renewable energy, education, Coca-Cola bottling, hospitality and payment gateway solutions.

Econet also has a Pay television outfit, Kwesé TV, which is already competing favourably across Africa with Naspers’ DSTV. Shares of the company have surged in value over the past year.

In July last year, Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Group successfully raised $700 million in a bond and term loan financing package from international financiers.

Mr Masiyiwa founded Econet in 1993, but was granted a telephony licence by the Zimbabwean Government in 1998, at a time when 70 percent of the country’s inhabitants had never heard a ringtone.

He and his wife, Tsitsi, are the founders of the Higher Life Foundation, which pays school fees for over 40 000 students across the Primary, High school and Tertiary levels.

In February 2013, Mrs Masiyiwa and her husband established the Ambassador Andrew Young Scholarship, a $6,4 million dollar scholarship fund that sends African students to attend the Morehouse College in the United States.

The fund is named after Ambassador Andrew Young, a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, who is renowned for his vanguard role in the international Civil Rights Movement. The Herald

    Late to the party: a 2013 Ventures Magazine special (Vol 5) on Africa’s (at that time 55) billionaires (excluding anyone whose wealth was not believed to arise from legitimate, private not political enterprise) pegged Masiyiwa at 31st position with a worth estimated at $1.46 billion in 2013. First was Nigeria’s Dangote then at $20,2 billion and 55th was Kenya’s Mama Kenyatta then at $1 billion.

