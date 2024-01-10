‘Wedding of the Year’ as Tanya Masiyiwa ties the knot in lavish ceremony

In a ceremony befitting a billionaire’s daughter, Tanya Masiyiwa (Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter), tied the knot to former South African sportsperson and medical professional Lethabo Molobi in a lavish ceremony that some believe has set the benchmark for weddings in 2024.

Molobi is a biokineticist, a founder of The Medics, a board member of the Biokinetics Association of South Africa, and a former professional basketball player. He also played cricket and football.

Tanya is a humanitarian and social entrepreneur, and the founder and executive director of Emerging Leaders Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides leadership training and mentorship to young Africans.

Videos from the wedding, which included heavyweight live performers such as Major League DJs, drew wonderment from social media users, with many acknowledging that the wedding seemed befitting for such a high powered couple.

In one of the videos, Masiyiwa, the founder of Econet, is seen walking his daughter down the aisle.

The couple revealed that they were engaged in October last year.

A sports medicine graduate with a cabinet of degrees to display, Molobi holds a Degree in Physiotherapy from Wits University, a Biokinetics from the University of Johannesburg, capped with a certificate in Sports and Exercise Medicine from the University of South Wales Cardiff.

With his rich experience in the medical field, Molobi is the founder and CEO of Medics and was recently appointed as one of the Board Directors at BASA (Biokinetics Association of South Africa). He confirmed the news on his Instagram page, and many congratulated him.

In an interview, Molobi once revealed that he dreamed of being a medical doctor from a young age.

“I am a sports medicine consultant actually. My career started in physio. I went to Wits and studied physio. Before that, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a surgeon but I studied physio because I ended up finding out I’m a pretty good athlete.

“Then when I was in physio I decided I want to do comserv so then I ended up changing and doing biokinetics because I felt it was an easier route to get into sports that have to do like sports physiotherapy.

“So I did biokinetics and then I recently finished my post grad in sports medicine in the UK. So that’s how I became a sports medicine consultant. But overall I would say I am a rehab specialist or a physiatrist as they would say,” he said.