DJ Fresh angrily calls new girlfriend claims ‘bullsh**’: ‘She is my friend’

By Thando Kanye 29,082
Khumo Kgwaadira and DJ Fresh hosted the 12th edition of the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards in December 2023. Picture: Instagram/djfreshsa
South African record producer DJ Fresh has angrily denied being in an intimate relationship with Botswana media personality Khumo Kgwaadira, saying that the two were only just friends.

Fresh’s social media outburst came after controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula claimed that the two were now romantically involved.

Khawula supported his claim with a picture of the two and a claim that the two were on vacation together in Durban.

Posting on his Instagram page, Fresh rubbished the rumours.

“BULLSHIT, MAN!! Yes she is a girl and yes she is my friend!! Probably friends for life too!! Nothing else to see here!!” Fresh captioned a picture of them together.

Last year, Fresh spoke of the difficulty of being single after his divorce from Thabiso Sikwane, to who he was married for 20 years. There were also rumours that he dated Mapaseka Koetle.

“Outside of having children is my recent break-up. It scared me because from the age of 14 until now, I’ve been in a relationship back-to-back.

“The thing that scares me is that I’ve never had an opportunity not to be in a relationship.

“The last six weeks for me have been the most exciting and scariest time of my life because I do not know not having to account to someone,” he said.

