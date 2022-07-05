Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa set to buy SA topflight side SuperSport United

Four months after he stepped down from his telecommunications company Econet Wireless’ board of directors, it appears billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has cast his eyes wider and now has developed an interest in running a football team.

This comes after multiple reports coming from neighbouring South Africa are indicating the business man is closer to becoming the next owner of the financially constrained DSTV Premiership side SuperSport United.

This big news was revealed by one of SA’s top sports journalist Maskepe Matsebane on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Zimbabwean billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa in an almost complete deal to buy SuperSport United. The deal is now waiting to be approved by the PSL Exco. Meanwhile, this could also see Stan Matthews take over as the permanent CEO of the PSL,” Matsebane tweeted.

“Bidvest Wits are also waiting in the wings, hoping to pounce should the Strive Masiyiwa deal not be ratified by the PSL. Some head honchos at SuperSport United want the club sold to Bidvest, but it’s understood that Masiyiwa’s offer gazumped the offer made my Bidvest.

“Strive Masiyiwa has no intentions of changing the name of SuperSport United or move them anywhere. Should he be allowed to buy, he will keep the club as it is. But should Bidvest manage to buy, the club might relocate and rename to Wits.”

Apart from Matsebane’s tweets another highly rated sports journalist Lorenz Kohler also took to his Facebook page to share the news with his followers.