SuperSport United quash reports of Strive Masiyiwa takeover bid

DSTV Premiership side SuperSport United have dismissed reports indicating that Zimbabwean billionaire and business mogul Strive Masiyiwa was on the verge of buying the South African top flight side.

Social media went awash on Tuesday evening after reports emerged that Masiyiwa founder of the telecommunications company Econet Wireless was close to buying the Pretoria based side following its alleged financial problems.

The news was revealed by South African prominent sports journalists who took to their social media pages to inform their audiences about the deal.

However, Matsatsantsa Apitoli denied reports the club was up for sale, less than 48 hours after the rumours had been circulated on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook as well as on Whatsapp.

“SuperSport United has been made aware of the old repeated rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club,” the club wrote in a statement.

“Please note that these rumours are completely untrue. As stated, when these false rumours started in 2019, the club was not for sale.”

The statement further read: “The club is seeking legal advice on the publications or persons involved in continually issuing these false statements.”

Prior to the club’s statement, reports had suggested the deal that was supposed to see Masiyiwa become the next owner of SuperSport United was almost done.

According to multiple reports, the club had accepted the billionaire’s lucrative offer to buy the team although approval from the South Africa’s PSL Executive Committee was still awaited to seal the deal.

Meanwhile SuperSport United have confirmed Gavin Hunt as their new coach ahead of the 2022/23 season, making a return almost 10 years after leaving the club to join Bidvest Wits in 2013.