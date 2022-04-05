Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Elizabeth Masiyiwa appointed to Econet board

By News Day 21,069
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, daughter to Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa, has been appointed to the board of directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

In a notice posted on the company’s website by the company’s board secretary, Econet said the appointment was with effect from 1 April 2022.

Ms Masiyiwa, a business leader, social entrepreneur and philanthropist in her own right, holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Banking and International Finance from Bayes Business School, City University London and a Masters of Social Entrepreneurship from Hult International Business School. She is currently studying for an Executive MBA from Cambridge University.

Ms Masiyiwa, who holds a number of leadership positions in both local and international organisations, serves on a number of boards, including the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies and Higherlife Foundation.

She has worked in various organizations “spearheading the investment and funding programmes as well as the human capital development of those organisations.” News Day

