PICTURE: Mugabe’s son known for lavish spending spotted shopping in New York

By Frank Chikowore | News24.com |

New York – President Robert Mugabe’s son was spotted in New York on Tuesday in a shopping extravagance at a time when most Zimbabweans back home could hardly put food on their tables.

Chatunga Mugabe shopping in New York
Mugabe took a 70-member delegation to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly with each of his delegate gobbling $1 500 per day during their 10-day stay in the United States while the majority of Zimbabweans were surviving on less than one US dollar per day.  

Bellarmine Chatunga, known for his lavish spending and partying lifestyle, was captured by the Voice of America at a MacDonald’s restaurant in central New York City near the United Nations Headquarters where his father was attending a meeting with the world’s leaders.  The picture was published on the radio station’s Facebook and Twitter pages.  

The picture showed Bellarmine Chatunga carrying a satchel on his back while a bodyguard was carrying a Gucci shopping bag on one hand and drinking straws and another unlabelled bag on the other hand. His mother, Grace Mugabe, who was part of the Zimbabwean delegation to the United Nations, has earned herself the nickname “GucciGrace” for her penchant for designer clothing.

Chatunga was in the news last month when his mother  assaulted a 20 year-old South African model Gabriela Engels with an extension cord after she found her in the company of Chatunga at a hotel in Johannesburg’s leafy suburb of Sandton.

The Zimbabwean First Lady was granted diplomatic immunity by South African authorities although AfriForum was still pushing for her to face justice for the offence.

Chatunga’s extravagance came at a time when Russell Goreraza, Grace Mugabe’s son from her previous marriage, reportedly imported two Rolls Royce limousines valued at $5.4 million this week at a time when most Zimbabweans could hardly access their hard-earned cash from local banks and the southern African country’s national economy bleeding.

Grace Mugabe’s oldest son, Russell Goreraza, 33, from her first marriage, imported two Rolls Royce limousines into bankrupt Harare on Sunday.
Critics have rebuked Mugabe for taking his entire family with him to New York on taxpayers’ money, saying such a move showed Mugabe was only interested in self-aggrandisement

A public health fellow at the Emory University in Atlanta, Fortune Nyamande, who was also the former president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, told News24 that the squandering of taxpayers’ money was irresponsible on the part of Mugabe and his family.

Grace Mugabe and her son Chatunga (inset)
“This is a pity that as the nation groans to access to basic health services they are living in such luxury and glamour. Basic antibiotics, needles, gloves etc are beyond the reach of even the most educated but such unnecessary expenditure has become the norm for these least knowledgeable but privileged family,” said Nyamande.

Jacob Mafume, spokesperson of the People’s Democratic party led by former Zimbabwe’s finance minister Tendai Biti, said Mugabe and his family went to New York for shopping hiding behind official business.

“It proves that the First Family has simply gone to do shopping in the West and to avoid sanctions. The delegation was so large and it defies logic,” said Mafume. 

  • shld he cm bek and buy food here or ??does th guy have an active role in our suffering?mayb, but i doubt tht.

  • SR-71 Blackbird

    What goes around……Zvichapera chete.

  • Saka mukuda vaite Sei vafanha ava nehanda soo mashaya zvekuposter matako enyu right

  • Looks like Mcdonald Fastfood

  • If your family failed to be elite, then blame your family not the Mugabes,Life is what you make it

  • Wy do people miss the point all the day.they just want to sho that these people are always spending and we neva heard they donated somewhere ini zimbabwe w the majority is suffering.no prob with nehanda.u ndebele dont try to b smart mayb u a blind.go to engucheni u must b sick.

    • You dont even want to hear if they donate anyway. There is never a day when they compliment either of the family members even the young lady who got married. Its like you lot expect the first family to wear rags which is BS. A janitor in the diaspora can afford to save for a gucci. There is nothing shocking about it. A ordinary shop owner lives lavish in Zim & then you expect the first family not to shop, ridiculous.

    • U a one of the lost one.u dont read and understand thats your biggest problem.hell is best place or follow ndebele to engucheni idiot.incredible ignoramus.

  • Stupid boy. Buying clothes when mubvandiripo is using state money to Import. Cars obviously will be exempted from paying duties as he will be returning with his viscous bad mouthing mother
    This nation is yet to see more.but remember

  • The Emelda Marcos ending will be coming to them soot

  • Try that SA shit in New York and see what will happen

  • Admin, do you really think it’s practically correct for them not to shop because back home, there are starving people?
    They have the money and let them shop. If I was in that position, I would do the same. Leave these kids alone. They are still human.

  • I also think USA has double standards. Why do they give them visas? I think they know they spend a lot of cash whilst they are there .

  • U will die coz of being stalkers ..let them enjoy life in anyway they want….u are also allowed to have the same life .dont blame anyone for your failures ….muchatadza kupinda denga because u thirsty to leave that life.

  • The fact that there is poverty next door does not stop one from spending what he has.
    Such kind of reporting makes me sick

  • They must enjoy it while it lasts these looters!

  • If back home they cant food on the table then whose fault is it? Those who are doing it dont even care about your problems. Elections are coming why not vote them out?

  • Ambition

    Makangangopusawo Ma Zimba. We never take action.

  • ndoovesmoke vaye here