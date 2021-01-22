Ray Vines apologises to Chatunga

By Tendai Mapfumo

Popular comedian Ray Vines has issued an apology to the Mugabe family after mocking the former President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga.

Born Melusi Chiripowako, the Midlands State University student was attacked by someone using a Twitter handle by the name Chatunga.

The real Chatunga has previously denied having a Twitter account.

This was after Ray Vines had commented on Fadzayi Mahere’s jail time, which drew numerous comments from the social media users. He went on to upload a video clip calling the late Mugabe a hero but his son Chatunga a zero for not achieving anything in life.

“I have decided to take down the video I posted last night and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Mugabe family and other families involved.

“The video had no intention to destroy the family legacy or deform any character, however it was a way to send out a message to the youths to share love and work together to build our country following the footsteps of our leaders.

“Having this opportunity, I would like to encourage the youths, the young entrepreneurs and the people of Zimbabwe to stay strong and keep praying in these uncertain times.

“To my fans who have been supporting me from the beginning thank you for believing in me.

Kindly accept my apology.” H-Metro