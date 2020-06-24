Mliswa, Chatunga trade barbs on twitter over Grace Mugabe’s 15 farms

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Bellarmine Chatunga, son of the late former president Robert Mugabe has reminded Norton legislator Temba Mliswa that he stole properties from Paul Westhood during his time as a member of the ruling Zanu PF.

This comes after Mliswa claimed on Twitter that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration should seize 15 farms which are still in the hands of the late leader’s widow, Grace.

Chatunga strongly replied and said, “Wakadzosera zvinhu zvaPaul Westwood here iwe (Did you return Paul Westwood properties)?”

Mliswa added it was unfair for government to seize Robert Zhuwao’s only farm while allowing Grace to keep possession of 15 of them.

“Grace Mugabe is still seating on 15 farms but why is government going after a sick man, Robert Zhuwao who owns one farm. Government policy is one man one farm, so why are they avoiding Grace? What are we scared of instead of just implementing the policy?

“Nhai Gushungo makadzoserawo here zvamakabira nyika namai venyu whilst using former President’s name? We know about it and you are only surviving on the generosity of @edmnangagwa. Musadhakwe necocaine kusvika ipapo,” Mliswa added.

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio several years ago, Westwood alleged that Mliswa bribed the presiding magistrate Never Katiyo who suddenly acquired a US$12 000 car while on a US$200 a month salary.

He also alleged then Presidential Affairs Minister Didymus Mutasa played a key role in the acquittal of Mliswa and his co-accused Hammarskjold Banda, Brendaly Banda, Alfred Mwatiwamba, George Marere and Martin Mutasa (Mutasa’s son).

Mliswa was expelled in 2015 from the ruling party on various charges, including undermining the party and its leadership.

Chihuri is reportedly in self-imposed exile in Malawi where he was accused of rigging its recent harmonised election. He was replaced by Godwin Matanga. Nehanda Radio