Bootylicious vs Zodwa

Self-confessed hooker and dancer Nokuthula Marcia Chapwanya popularly known as Bootylicious has challenged South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu to a booty display contest on stage.

However, Nokuthula may have to wait until after the Carnival to battle it out with the popular South African dancer Zodwa as her show at Private Lounge Friday is off after the socialite indicated that she is no longer coming.

On Thursday, Zodwa Wabantu posted on her Instagram page a picture of one of an H-Metro poster headlined “Zodwa wins” accompanied with a caption that read:

“I am not going to Zimbabwe, I won though. I can’t be in a country run by pu**y @annenhira

“South Africa, its home. We make friends with other nations.”

Organisers of the event Devine Assignments could not be reached for comment as their phones were unavailable but H-Metro understands the event will be rescheduled or even be shelved.

Nokuthula has been testing her support base by moving around the CBD recently dancing without her panties.

The video clips are now the talk of town.

Some are describing the 26-year-old Nokuthula on social media as ‘chimbuya musvo’ while some remember her for running berserk and stoning her clients in the Avenues area.

In her message to her followers, Nokuthula brags of her ability to shake her booty without panties claiming that she is popular with influential people she bedded during her time in the Avenues before she got employment.

“Zodwa cannot dance better than me and I have a bigger following than her in Zimbabwe; all the big fish know me and some tasted my sweetness,” Nokuthula says.

Nokuthula recently made headlines when she clashed with police in the Avenues who wanted to arrest her colleague over dangerous drugs.

She quit the ‘old profession’ and has been a merchandiser for a mineral water company for the past months. H Metro