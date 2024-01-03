‘I’m almost addicted to sex’ – Zodwa Wabantu on getting into porn industry

Raunchy entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has expressed her interest in one day joining the adult film scene, as she believes her entrance into the sector would give the South African X-rated movie industry a much needed boost.

Zodwa has been the talk of the internet over the last few days, after a video emerged of a provocative performance by one of her “recruits”.

In the video, the recruit can be seen inserting what appears to be a bottle into her private parts while being encouraged by Zodwa.

In an interview with Sunday World, Zodwa revealed that she wanted to enter the world of adult entertainment at some point.

“I’d do a porn movie but with a good price of course, and I’m certain it’ll lure more personalities like myself to come on board. Its [the porn industry] viewership or audience will sky rocket [once I have made that move] … trust me,” she said.

Zodwa said although she was committed to her boyfriend, she felt she that she was also addicted to sex.

“I mean, I have everything and sex is important in my life.

“I really love it and I’m almost an addict but committed to my partner. Being a healer is beautiful, you see everything before it happens, hence I’m adamant that if an offer to get into the porn industry presents itself, I will do it.”

Zodwa, who also claims to be a sangoma, said she was not worried about people who might think her traditional calling as fake because of her affinity for sex.

“Judge? I wouldn’t know, I don’t live my life for anyone. I’d respect them if they do not judge me, because you might find them with a big fish to fry, they shouldn’t worry about,” she said.