Pirates eye league, cup double

By Tendai Ndoro

Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has stressed the importance of winning the Absa Premier Soccer League and Nedbank Cup as the club celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Bucs are seven points behind current PSL log leaders SuperSport United and will be looking to catch up with the pacesetters in the second round.

Last Thursday night, Pirates were pitted against lower division side EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup’s last 32 encounter and Ndoro discussed his side’s 2016/17 season aspirations.

“The pressure is always there but (Pirates’) players try to control it,” Ndoro told the media.

“But in football, whether Pirates or another team, every team wants to put something in the (trophy) cabinet. As a big team, we celebrate our 80th anniversary this year and we must celebrate and hopefully win the Nedbank Cup and the league.

“The important thing we win games as a team. We have got the league and Nedbank Cup to play for, that’s what we want now.

“As an individual I can’t do it alone, I play with other players, it’s about teamwork, not only me,” Ndoro concluded. The Chronicle