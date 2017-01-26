Pasuwa still in charge: Zifa

By Paul Mundandi and Eddie Chikamhi

ZIFA insist Callisto Pasuwa is still the Warriors coach, despite the gaffer announcing his resignation from the Gabonese capital Libreville on Tuesday, and they have set in motion a process that could culminate in him having a change of mind.

Callisto Pasuwa
Callisto Pasuwa

Pasuwa revealed exclusively to The Herald that he had quit his post as the Warriors gaffer after taking full responsibility for the team’s failed campaign at the 2017 Nations Cup finals where they finished bottom of their group without a win to their credit.

The 46-year-old coach later also told Kenyan journalist, Collins Okinyo, who is working for SuperSport.com that he was walking away from his job.

“I believe I have done my best in all the circumstances and once I get home, I will tender my resignation to pave way for another person to take over,” Pasuwa told Okinyo in comments carried by SuperSport.com

“It’s a tough decision, but with the prevailing circumstances I have to go back home and get something else to do.”

But ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda, who was the head of delegation during the Warriors tour of duty in Gabon, yesterday maintained Pasuwa had not communicated officially to the national football association his intentions to step down.

Speaking after the team’s arrival from Gabon yesterday, the veteran football administrator proclaimed that Warriors captain Willard Katsande was still part of the Warriors despite the Kaizer Chiefs man having confirmed his resignation from international football.

The Warriors were welcomed at Harare International Airport by a small delegation of ZIFA officials led by acting chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse and technical director Taurai Mangwiro and a few of their friends and relatives.

There were also representatives from the team’s sponsors NetOne who were among the first to arrive at the airport. The mobile company sponsored the Warriors’ trip and two fans who went to Gabon to cheer the Warriors.

“I am just coming from Gabon and I was the HOD. He never approached me, he never told me and he never handed me a letter (of resignation),” said Sibanda.

“Despite the losses we suffered we were in good mood at the hotel and we were together on the plane, they never said anything.

“We are going to sit down some time this week and I must hand over a report. I have not met the president (Philip Chiyangwa) yet.

“Pasuwa is still our coach and Katsande is still our captain. I was with them in Gabon and they never told me anything. We will tackle it when it comes to us. We went to Gabon as a team and we came back as a team. Our heads are very high.

“Morale is a bit low because we lost and we lost unfairly. You cannot compare the presence of the Anglophone versus the Francophone, 12 countries against you.

“It was very difficult against us and that was unfair competition and still remains unfair. This is the power which we think should be balanced in terms of distribution of the hosting regions. As we speak Gabon is hosting the AFCON and the next in 2019 it’s Cameroon, Francophone throughout. Why?”

Sibanda said the Warriors did their best under the circumstances.

“I was there in Gabon, they did their best, Pasuwa did his best. I saw it for myself. I am happy for Pasuwa and the team,” said Sibanda.

“We respected each other and I dismiss all the gossip that has been flying around that I do not like him.”

Pasuwa was non-committal when asked about his position.

He said he Pasuwa had nothing more to talk about his resignation when the team returned home yesterday.

The Warriors coach told The Herald on Tuesday that he was stepping down after his team finished bottom of the table in Group B at the tournament in Gabon.

When quizzed by reporters upon the team’s arrival from Gabon on Wednesday afternoon, Pasuwa said he was not in a position to discuss his future.

“On that I have no comment as of now. I have to meet my manager first. No comment,” said Pasuwa.

Pasuwa confirmed that Warriors skipper Katsande had resigned from international football.

He said Katsande approached him on the decision to quit the national team and concentrate on club career.

Pasuwa, however, advised the 31-year old midfielder to reconsider his decision.

He said Katsande’s experience was still needed in the team especially with the 2019 qualifiers approaching.

“I think he is one guy who has been a pillar in the team. He has been giving guidance to the players and I think maybe he needs to reconsider his decision and come back for another dance with the Warriors,” said Pasuwa.

Katsande also spoke about his position.

“For me 90 percent of my decision is clear that I feel like I have played my part. I have played with pride. You would never doubt my commitment in national colours.

“It might not have been a good game but in terms of commitment the commitment was always tops. I can say thank you again. I’m humbled with everything I got.

“It’s hard to leave football especially for my country. I wish I could play until 40 or 41 but at the end of the day there is a new generation coming.

“We still need to see another great leader, another Willard Katsande to step up. How can they step up, by paving way for them so this is the time for me to pave the way,” said Katsande. The Herald

  • That’s all we want to hear from the boss he is a good coach its only that luck was not with us

  • I don’t sympathise with u Pasuwa wakandibhowa zvisingaite 1. Algeria we were suppose to win that one by 5 goals, the players we very composed in the 1st half and were in control of the geme, Algerians were already frustrated but what did u do? You decided to defend for 45mins kkkkkkk defending 1 goal with a team with the weakest defence at the tournament! That was stupid of you Pasuwa, Your team is very Sharp kumberi and u were suppose to use that advantage! The best way to defend is to attack! Wake up Coach! 2. In the other 2 games team yako yairohwa in the first 20 mins of the game and that would be it, this shows the team is not bad but U didn’t have a game plan! So you were beaten not Zimbabwe! You were outclassed by other Coaches! 3. Uno sticker Pasuwa kupererwa kushaya zvekuita! It seems u don’t even know your players well! Ndoro is a gud player but u didn’t give him a chance, Mushekwi and Evans Rusike are not that good, they are just like you! But you gave them too much time in the game, those are players vekupinza team yahwina, last 25 mins of the game! Then the worst mistake madzibaba KUISA MAHACHI PABENJI IN THAT TUNISIA MATCH!!!! OF All the pple woisa Mahachi paBenji kkkkkk then wozomupinza kwasara 10 mins!!! Pakumupinza kwacho waifanirwa kubvisa Mushekwi but wakatobvisa munhu aigona “Musona” Pasuwa you are a fool! Mapeza is the man to do this Job Madzibaba endai kumasowe! And don’t even come near the national team again! U need to be investigated otherwise u did match fixing! STUPID!

    • mapeza haasiri wekuzvimamira hre uyo kumaWarrious b4?,inorema nyika iyi isai vese vamunoda bt vanozvimamira chete

    • but its much better for Pasuwa to leave the office asati aita zvekudzingwa kana achida kuchengetedza dignity yake

    • Wataura bhora apa.what u said is exactly what many and myself are also saying.coach ayibhaiza from day one

    • Ndochokwadi chaicho chawareva ichi

    • Munhu anoziva bhora uyu. Pasuwa ngaagara aenda, Inini akatondibhowa. Kumba ana madam vanga vakutopopota vachiti ndobhora racho here iri ramanga makamirira kutitadzisa kuona ma soap. Haaa ma Warriors Noo Pasuwa shud go.

    • Kutengesa rinenge rakatengeswa game senge reTunisia raihwishurwa kunge magrde 1.akaona kuti Muroiwa, Zvirekwi naNakamba vangavasimo mugame Y asina kuunza Machapa Hadebe r Kangwa kuzounza Mahachi game rapera apa takadyiwa??????kkkkkkk match fixing chaiyo

    • better pambouya mumwe coach otherwise maplayers anga ari ryt ese

    • guys you must go and be the coaches you becoz you can do it than pasuwa

    • WASHINGTON — Kukundwa kwechikwata chenyika chemutambo wenhabvu, Zimbabwe Warriors, kumakwikwi eAfrica Cup of Nations, kwakonzera mutauro mukuro muparamende, vamwe vachiti vatambi vechikwata ichi vakandwe mumabharaki emauto. Nhengo yeZanu PF, VaOliver Mandipaka, avo vanomirira Zanu PF muparamende, vati chikwata chema Warriors chakarwadza nyika nekutadza kwachakaita kuenderera mberi kumakwikwi eAfcon 2017. Ukuwo mumiriri weHarare East, VaTerence Mukupe, uye vari nhengo yeZanu PF, vashamisa paramende apo vakumbira hurumende kuti irange vakomana vebhora nekuvavharira muchitokokisi chemasoja mushure mekunge vabudiswa mumakwikwi ari kuitirwa kuGabon. “Taifunga kuti mushure mekuvapa yakanaka, vaifanirwa kutamba zvaitarisirwa zvekuti vakunde. Sevanhu vari kurwadziwa, tiri kuti sehurumende haigoni here kuvaranga sezvinoitwa kune dzimwe nyika kana vatambi vachinge vanyadzisa nyika,” vadaro VaMukupe. Imwe nhengo yeZanu PF inomirira Buhera South, VaJoseph Chinotimba, vatiwo maWarriors akapihwa $85,000 pamunhu kuitira kuti vanotamba zvinodadisa kuGabon. Vati vanofanirwa kudzosa imwe mari yacho. “Iri kupi mari yacho? Vanofanirwa kuidzora,” vadaro VaChinotimba. Asi gurukota rezvemitambo, VaMakhosini Hlongwani, vati izvi hazvisi kuzoitika sezvo zvisiri pamutemo. VaHlongwani vakumbira ruregerero kunyika yese nekutadza kwakaita maWarriors vakati vave kutogadzirira makwikwi eAfcon anotevera. “Senyika, hatina mutemo wekuchengetedza vatambi venhabvu mumabharaki emauto,” VaHlonwani vaudza paramende. Asi vamwewo vakaita saVaInnocent Gonese veMDC inotungamirwa naVaMorgan Tsvangirai, vati hurumende yakaratidza rusarura nekupa maWarriors mari yakawanda chose apo vakaenda kuAfcon asi ikanyima kana kupa timu yema Mighty Warriors, iyo yakapihwa mari shoma apo yakaenda kuAfcon yemadzimai pamwe nekuenda kuRio Olympics. MaWarriors akaita mangange neAlgeria mumutambo wekutanga 2-2, ikarohwa neSenegal 2-0, uye mumutambo wekupedzisira ikarohwa neTunisia 4-2. Zimbabwe yakapedzisira iri pachinzvimbo chepasi iine chibodzwa chimwe chete.

  • That’s good to hear that Pasuwa is abatter coach we have

  • Hey lets support Pasuwa inga ana Mourinho vakarohwa 4 dzisina mudzorero wani

  • Better ask Gorowa to come back than bringing back Pasuwa coz our players will all resign.

  • Pasuwa ngaende just like umwe mdara so. They are useless

    • u too u are useless if we put u as coach what are u going to do useless gabbage

    • aaah Mr Partison bhora harinzarwo ………. if you look at pasuwa strategy yaanga achishandisa kuAfcon he is e poorest coach ikoko ……not kungomupa mbiri nekuti hanzi akambogona kuDynamos yeah its true akagona but zvaakaita uko its clueless………dai akangwara atoita zvekuResigner ega asati adzingwa kuchengetedza chimiro chake ……….tarisa paAlgeria paya its a win of 6-0 yataifanira kuita but he decided to defend a1 goal for e entire second half ……zvinongokwaniswa naMaurinho chete kkkkkkk

  • Good news from Zifa ,this shows maturity from mother body.Pasuwa is neither the first nor the last coach to be eliminated in the group stages.Mali , lvory coast Mali ,Algeria and the host were all booted out so what so special about Zimbabwe.Rotating coach wont help us thats the best we have so far.Give the current coach time he will rectify his mistakes.We are sick and tired of quilifing through calculating.Some are saying Mapeza ,the answer is no he failed us in Angola.

  • Pasuwa ndizvo

  • pasuwa must not lose hrt,,zvinowanikwa izvi

  • clement moyo

    Pasuwa should just get out. He doesn’t know what he is doing. The team lacked discipline at the back and he failed to fix that for the entire 90 minutes. We were playing a very weak Tunisia who capitalized on our lack of formation. You would find defenders fallowing the ball and at times being as many as four approaching one Tunisian with the ball and then are beaten by one pass and they are all taken out resulting in a score. Even school boy soccer is not played like that these days. He should be man enough to just leave because he is not a couch at all. What happened to marking space? Doesn’t he know how to do it? His formation is called ‘rova rakadaro’ or ‘dibula batibule’ or ‘khonale!’. There are very many good players in Zimbabwe and I don’t know why he played Mushekwi instead of Ndoro. Did he pay him money? He even looks to stupid to produce a positive result in a football game. Costa is like a drum of water with 100 leaks at its base. His staying on spells gloom for Zimbabwean soccer and he knows it.

  • Let the man go he is not good for national team

  • lets try ndebele coaches guys. we are tired of shona coaches. jus look on the other side. try ndebele coach next tym and see the difference.

  • Let us blame sunctions like what Mugabe and Zanu Pf do. Something is wrong in our country, cricket we are going down and down,slowly.

  • still our hopes a on u suppose u were tu tighten yo defence when playing big guns only w were not so lucky n u a not so coward u a so brave only corruption with players z affecting u u left plenty of defence guys than Costa above ol hats off tu u e big guns were olso afraid I u