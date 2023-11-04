Rogue cop forms bogus Kombi association to evade roadblocks

A Harare based police officer has appeared in court on allegations of forming a bogus commuter omnibus association which facilitated the operation of commuter omnibuses without requisite documents and requirements to pass through at police roadblocks.

Shepherd Jaricha was facing criminal abuse of office charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was freed on US$100 bail.

According to the court papers on an unknown date to the prosecutor but during the month of October, Jaricha who is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and is a public officer intentionally formed a commuter omnibus operators’ association named KR JARICHA, which facilitated the operation of commuter omnibuses without requisite documents and requirements in terms of the Road Traffic Act and the Road Motor Transportation Act.

The commuter omnibuses plied several routes in and around Harare into the Central Business District.

It is alleged that Jaricha would also provide information on police traffic operations to members of his bogus association thereby defeating the efforts of the Police in bringing sanity to the roads in Greater Harare.

Prosecutors said his actions were contrary to or inconsistent with his duties as a public officer.

The state alleges that Jaricha took part in the management or control of a private voluntary organisation KR Jaricha, knowing that the organisation commenced or continued to carry on its activities or sought financial assistance from members of the association while the association was not registered.