Zim Hip Hop Awards return as genre celebrates golden jubilee worldwide

Zimbabwe’s flagship hip-hop awards ceremony, the Zim Hip Hop Awards are set to make their return with submissions for the arts extravaganza, which coincides with the genre 50th anniversary, already in progress.

The submission process, which began on 5 October, is set to close on 9 November, with nominees set to be announced on 13 November.

In a statement, Zim Hip Hop awards’ PR and Communications manager Terry Mudiwa said this year’s ceremony, will be held on the 50th anniversary of the genre worldwide, would continue to champion the development of hip-hop in the country.

“We are thrilled to launch the submissions process for Zim Hip Hop Awards. This is an opportunity for us to celebrate and honor the exceptional talent within our vibrant rap community, especially as the world celebrates 50 years of hip- hop.

“We encourage everyone to participate and support their favorite artists by casting their entries. Together, let’s recognize and uplift Zimbabwean hip hop.”

This year’s awards would recognise those that have been at the forefront of pushing the genre, as it continues to scale new heights.

“The submissions, which begin today, aim to highlight the incredible achievements and contributions of artists, producers, DJs, and all elements of the culture from individuals who have made a significant impact on the Zim Hip Hop scene.

“This initiative strives to showcase the diverse range of talent that exists within Zimbabwean hip hop culture and provide well- deserved recognition to those who have pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation,” the statement said.

This year’s awards, which run under the theme Evolution, will be focused on showcasing the strides made by the genre globally, Mudiwa said.

“Zim Hip Hop Awards has always been committed to supporting the growth and development of the local hip hop industry. Hence, our theme for 2023 is “Evolution,” which is inspired by the worldwide celebration of hip hop turning 50 years.

“This year, we are striving to show the development and growth of hip hop not only in Zimbabwe but across the globe as a culture.

As part of the evolution, the Zim Hip Hop Awards brand will be engaging fans, industry professionals and music enthusiasts who truly understand the pulse of the genre in celebrating and showcasing the milestones of the culture in Zimbabwe,” the statement read.

This year’s awards are set to be adjudicated by a team of experts to prevent any gripes or controversies around the eventual winners.

“To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, an independent panel of judges comprising seasoned industry experts, renowned artists, and respected music critics has been selected by the awards board. These judges will review the submissions,” the statement added.