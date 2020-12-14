Stunner honoured as Artist of the Decade at the Zim Hip-Hop Awards

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

Stunner, one of the pioneers of the Urban Grooves music revolution in Zimbabwe was honoured as the Zim Hip Hop artiste of the decade at the Pogues Zim Hip Hop awards that were held at the HICC on Saturday.

Stunner born Desmond Chideme, rose to fame during the early 2000s when urban grooves music was beginning to take dominance in the entertainment circles.

Years later, with his Tazoita Cash Records, Stunner is dominating the Zim hip hop music sphere.

With several hits under his belt, among them “Dhaf’khorera”, “Godo”, “Team Hombe”, “Panofa Munhu” and most recently “Ndakarosva Rufu”, Stunner was well deserving of this honour.

Also honoured at the awards show were Holy Ten who bagged three awards and R. Peels and Asaph who walked away with two gongs each.

It was Holy Ten’s year as he bagged Song of the Year with his track “Ndaremerwa”, People’s Choice and Best Newcomer.

Asaph who also had a good year was awarded for Best Verse on the “Ginde” track by Crooger which he featured on and Hip hop personality of the year.

“Ginde” also won Best Collaboration and Best Music video/director.

“Eke” hit-maker, R Peels who recently declared that he was out to take over the hip hop scene seems to be on the right track as he bagged the Zim hip hop best male artiste.

For his efforts, he was also awarded the Best Hip Hop hustle award.

Bulawayo clothing brand Kingsville which is run by Orthodox Six was adjudged as Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop with Prozac from the city being announced as the Best Underground.

Kikky Bad A$$ continued her dominance in the female category as she bagged Best Female artiste.

Below is the full list of Pogues Zim Hip Hop winners:

Best Male Artist:

R Peels

Best Female Artist:

Kikky Badass

Best New Comer:

Holy Ten

Best Hip Hop Duo:

Crisswiss & The Dot

Best Album:

Jungle Loco – Bata MaStreets

Song Of The Year:

Holy Ten – Ndaremerwa

Best Producer:

Jonn The Producer

Best Collaboration:

Crooger – Ginde (feat. Asaph, Ti Gonzi)

Best Brand Supporting Hip Hop:

Kingsville Clothing

Best Promoter:

Cottage 47

Best Diaspora:

Mlue Jay

Best Radio DJ:

Lady K & PD The Ghost

Best Gospel Act:

Courtney Antipas

Best Underground:

Prozac

Best Alternative:

Indigo Saint

Best Online Media:

Zimsphere

Best Journalist:

Takudzwa Kadzura

Hip Hop Personality Of The Year:

Asaph

Best Video and Director:

Crooger – Ginde (feat. Asaph, Ti Gonzi) (Dir. Simdoc)

Best Hip Hop Hustle:

Peels

Best Verse:

Asaph – Ginde

People’s Choice:

Holy Ten