There’s money in music: Trevor D

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo, who was in Bulawayo this past week for rapper Cal Vin’s burial has urged his fellow colleagues to monetise their art and own rights to their craft in order to stay upbeat in the music industry.

Popularly known as Trevor D, the musician rose to stardom in the early 2000s after the release of his debut album, Ndozviita Sei. Since then, he has never looked back, releasing a string of hits, among them Tivanyadzise, Ruva Rashe, Takonana and Ndashamisika.

Trevor D has been invited to perform at several notable gigs, chief among them being Miss Zimbabwe where he has been invited countless times. He has also performed in the UK among many other countries.

Catching up with him during the week, Trevor D. said music runs through his veins.

“Music has always been my passion since I was growing up. I got my first record deal under Chamhembe (That Squad Studios), which was owned by Tatenda Jenami, also known as Take 5 in 2003. I recorded my first album there the following year.

“Over the years, it’s not been easy juggling music and my personal life, but I’ve managed due to my professional nature and being business-minded when it comes to my craft,” he said.

Commenting on the music industry, Trevor D said the up-and-coming artists are doing really well but should now focus on treating their art as a business.

“The new crop of artists is doing very well but they still have a lot to learn other than just recording songs and getting one minute of fame. There’s more to it once you start treating music as a business.

“There’s money in music depending on your purpose for doing it. Music can be monetised through digital platforms and other avenues. Also, it’s very important for artists to own rights to their craft,” he said.

Apart from being a musician, Trevor D works at Eternity Productions which is headed by Macdonald MacDee Chidavaenzi. He is also the A&R manager and has other businesses apart from music, although music takes the big share.

Commenting on the death of Zimbabwe rap king Cal Vin whom he worked with three years ago on a song titled Without Me, Trevor D said it was a huge loss as the two were planning on working on another track.

“What a great loss. I met Cal Vin back in 2014 at the Zim Hip Hop Awards and we became friends. We managed to work together on a record titled Without Me. It was a great experience working with him because he was one talented rapper to come out of Zimbabwe.

“Before he passed away, we were planning on collaborating again on his album but unfortunately the enemy took my friend’s life.” The Chronicle