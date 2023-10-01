Brito in false start as Zimbabwe Warriors lose 4-3 on penalties to Botswana

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito’s tenure in charge of the Zimbabwe Warriors got off to a disappointing start after they lost 4-3 on penalties to Botswana in a 2023 Botswana Independence Cup clash on Saturday.

Brito was put in charge of the senior national team last week on Thursday with a contract running until July 2024 by the FIFA appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee.

On fire Bulawayo Chiefs’ striker Obriel Chirinda put Zimbabwe ahead with a long range effort but the lead did not last long after Lemogang Maswena levelled the scores for Botswana a minute later.

In the shootout that followed Botswana converted 4 spot kicks while Highlanders star Brighton Manhire and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Mthokozisi Msebe missed theirs to give the hosts a 4-3 win.

Qadr Amini, who is not new to the national team set up, scored Zimbabwe’s first penalty as did Xolani Ndlovu and Peter Muduhwa.