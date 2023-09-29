Special Ones: ‘We have quality players’ – new Warriors coach Brito

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Baltemar Brito has praised his squad saying “we have quality players” ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against Botswana in Gaborone.

Zimbabwe is slated to play Botswana in an invitational Independence Day celebrations match over the weekend.

The match is Brito’s first assignment since his appointment as the Warriors gaffer last week.

The Highlanders FC coach named a 20-member squad composed of local based players to face off the Zebras.

He conducted his first training session on Thursday at the Lekedi Training Centre, a day after the team’s arrival in Gaborone.

As a result, the 71-year-old Portuguese international gaffer outlined his squad has quality that he believes could help him build a strong team for the future.

Said Brito: “We have good players, they are a good quality and they are happy to play together. We want to start well.”

The former Jose Mourinho assistant at Chelsea and FC Porto added that he is not taking the friendly match for granted.

“This match is very important, its going to help us assess these players very well ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in November,” added Brito.

Brito will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe as first and second assistants respectively.

His tenure as the Warriors head coach ends in June 2024 upon the end of the normalisation committee’s period.