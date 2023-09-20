ZIFA Normalisation Committee want Bosso gaffer Brito as Warriors coach

The FIFA appointed Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) normalisation committee has expressed interest in appointing Highlanders FC head coach Baltemar Brito as the Warriors gaffer.

This was revealed in a leaked letter dated 19 September 2023 written by the normalisation committee to the Bulawayo giants, requesting the services of the Brazilian born Portuguese coach.

“The Normalisation Committee would like to request your executive permission to engage one of your employees in the name of Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira for a possible appointment as the interim senior national team coach,” reads the letter.

“Whereas he has indicated he is in permanent employ of your esteemed organisation.

“It is in that light of integrity we hereby pray you shall find it beneficial to release him for envisaged national duty during this interim Normalisation period.”

Brito who arrived in Zimbabwe in June 2022, has a running contract with Bosso which is set to expire in December 2023.

His team is currently second on the log table with 44 points after 23 matches.

The 71-year-old, a former assistant to Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and FC Porto, has so far lost twice, drew thrice and won 12 matches in the ongoing campaign.

His team were losing 2-0 in the game against bitter rivals Dynamos that was abandoned just before half time at Barbourfields Stadium last week Sunday.