Costa Nhamoinesu’s academy sends two teenagers to the Czech Republic

Costa Sports Pro Academy (CSPRO), owned by former Zimbabwe Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu, has sent two of its youngsters in Brooklyn Katumba (19) and Takudzwa Darkeni (17) for an educational program in the Czech Republic.

The duo that was accompanied by the CSPRO head coach Musset Zengeni, is set to undergo an educational program at Nhamoinesu’s former club Sparta Prague, one of the giants in the Czech top flight.

This was revealed by the Chitungwiza born former Warriors defender on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Posted Nhamoinesu: “It’s happening slowly! First of its kind, two youths of CSPRO Academy (Brooklyn and Takudzwa) as well as the head coach Musset Zengeni, traveled to the Czech Republic under the program “Fostering Education and Sporting Development Program” which is a collaboration between the football club AC Sparta Prague and CSPRO Academy.

“Under this program, Brooklyn “Binso”(19) will get a chance to showcase his skills and the possibility to remain in Europe if he impresses.

“Takudzwa “Zhano” (17) will get the opportunity to train with AC Sparta Prague Under 17 category as well as take part in multiple cultural exchanges for personal development.

“Head coach Musset Zengeni will get the opportunity to increase his coaching knowledge and education via observing AC Sparta Prague youth’s training sessions/games & their first team operations,” read his post.

The trio will get an opportunity to watch a live Uefa Europa League game pitting Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol FC on Thursday evening.

Nhamoinesu also revealed one of the main purposes of the educational trip.

“(They) will be learning about new cultures, and personal development on multiple levels,” he added.

The educational program comes after CSPRO Academy collaborated with AC Sparta Prague with the “aim to provide sporting and personal development opportunities for boys from the ghetto of Zimbabwe (socially disadvantaged boys) and to continue furthering the education of the leaders in football for sustainability purposes.”

Nhamoinesu who is now part of the scouting team at Sparta Prague, spent seven successful years at the club between 2013 to 2020.

He left the Czech Republic with a legendary status after winning trophies with Prague as well as becoming the first African to wear the captain’s armband at the club.