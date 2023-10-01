“Finally nailing Hope Masike, the ‘fantabulous one!”

Hope Masike was one of the four surprise artists at the “Sofar” show at The National Art Gallery in Harare on Saturday 24 September 2023.

Mokoomba lead guitarist (also a producer) Trust Samende opened the show with an unrehearsed and spontaneous solo guitar segment.

Both Masike and Samende’s use of instruments were an apt illustration of the depth of talent in the “Zimbabwean sound.”

Zimbabwean music is loosely called “magitare” (Guitars) because of the excellent work of such lead guitarists as Rise Kagona of Bhundu Boys who was credited with impressing the likes of Eric Clapton and other renowned world virtuosos with his amazing fretboard work.

Rhythm guitarists like Oliver Mtukudzi (who also soloed over chords on Neria), Biggie Tembo (also of Bhundu Boys) and many other guitarists toured the globe and their music retains cherished pride of place.

“Neria” is one of the most covered songs from Zimbabwe and has had tutorials made by non-Zimbabwean guitar tutors.

Masike is a virtuoso of the mbira instrument or thumb piano. In Masike’s hands this instrument resembles a grand piano; even if her Nyunga Nyunga version has only 15 keys.

The musical octave has 8 notes or 12 if you include the sharps and flats (notes between the Do Re Mi Fa So La Ti notes). Put simply, one Hope Masike singing and accompanying herself on a mbira sounded like a tidy collaboration.

The last I witnessed the same stunning solo phenomenon was when Oliver Mtukudzi performed a solo of Neria in 2008 with his famous Godin guitar in this same venue at a UN event. To use a word she herself coined Masike’s performance was ‘fantabulous’ or a cross between “fantastic” and “fabulous.”

“Sofar Sounds” is an international initiative brought to National Art Gallery by journalist and Art curator Khumbulani Muleya. He organized a concert with artists namely Masike, Samende, vocalists Cingi and King Billius.

The audience were not told who was performing or even the venue until the very last minute. The event was well-supported and the lineup testified to Muleya’s drawing power. Muleya has a deep wealth of contacts and writes for AMH stable, home of NewsDay and The Independent. He bleeds Art.

The shows were free. ‘Sofar Sounds’ is a global community of music curators and artists putting together intimate music concerts in unique spaces.

The concept was born in London 15 years ago when Raff Offer invited a few friends to his house and they sat on the floor and watched live performances. The concerts have since expanded to more than 400 cities worldwide.

Masike’s musical set was about 20 minutes. Spontaneously she ended with the wildly popular 2012 song “Musha Mukadzi.” I confirmed with her the meaning of the song.

She said: “The song is based on the shona saying. It means if the mother is happy, the house has a happy personality. If she is not happy the house has a sad personality. If that happens the father won’t be happy.

Who will the teary eyed children run to for comfort?” it’s a song she usually performs during the 16 days of activism or Women’s Day and days like that. “A mother’s happiness seeps through to the dad and the children.”

The melody itself is based on “Chembere Dzemusango” that was popularised by Chiwoniso Maraire. The audience is seated at this “So far” show. But they start to sway from side to side and sing-along to this mbira solo, a stripped down version, in itself the mark of a good song.

Masike’s first question to me, after the song, is: “Did it come out alright?” “Alright?” Alright would be an understatement. Each of the women in that crowd knows her own troubles, big or small and it clearly resonates. It was very well-received.

It was featured in the TV drama “Gaza” produced by filmmaker Ben Mahaka which was on ZTV and shot in Chipinge. The Ndau drama is available on Youtube. Masike also acted in the film: “Ruvimbo’s wedding song.”

One fan explained that “hearing these songs live is even better than recorded music.” Masike has a very shona way of singing which can feature call and response. She is a lead singer in an audience featuring the choir. She is at one with her audience.

I am baffled exactly how vocal chords can be so relaxed and yet make such a powerful sound. You may have to go all the way back to Biggie Tembo of Bhundu Boys to find such charisma, presence, grace and natural talent.

Don’t get me wrong: With effort good music is often made. But Masike is a unique force of nature who sings as effortlessly as a bird. No creases on the brow.

Salif Keita was a childhood influence. She has since collaborated with Keita, Steve Dyer, Oliver Mtukudzi and Louis Mhlanga. She has performed worldwide. She has featured on Mahube, Monoswezi and the Austri-Zimbabwean collaboration “Kunzwana.”

She also did a collaboration song “Tingwarire” that featured Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu fusing Dendera style guitar with her mbira.

Another interesting fusion song was “Shuwa” featuring Ex-Q. An orphan is abused sexually by guardians. She becomes pregnant and hopeless of what the future will bring with a baby born of another baby.

Masike encourages the respect of child rights and rights in general. Masike’s argument is that: “Don’t take your rights lightly. Fight for your rights. [despite everything you have gone through] When you feel the sun up in the sky. When you know that hope, hope is alive. When you stand as one and fight for your rights, we’ll be stronger.” Ex-Q’s lyrics encourage tolerance despite different religious beliefs.

The song “Ndinewe” comes with a detailed tutorial on Youtube showing another side to Masike, as music teacher.

The covering notes for the debut album song read: “’Ndinewe’ is a song that celebrates all that gives you hope and life, your wife/husband, friend, dog…it says through it all, as long as I have you, I grow, I glow.”

Rarely do I write headlines before the actual story. But when it was confirmed that I would be meeting Masike I couldn’t help but write the headline first. I have been asking for an interview from her for almost 3 years. It’s been a long wait. She answered all my questions with A-Grade answers, again, without visible struggle.

A perception of being relaxed is the hallmark of some Creatives, although some choreography is behind the great acts. She got a Diploma in Fine Arts at Harare Polytechnic. She proceeded to do another Diploma in Music at the College of Music which she upgraded to a Degree.

Masike’s compositions are in just the right key to flatter her strong, graceful voice and compliment the amplified mbira in her hands. Her slim tall body slightly arched backwards in a standing posture, looking very relaxed.

A relaxed ‘girl next door’ but retaining control in everything. When she thumbs her mbira, every note is clear and graceful. Artists use the left side of the brain where the majority use a dominant right side. That’s why they are called Creatives, and Hope Masike is creative in various Major Arts.

Masike was also marketing her latest and third poetry book “Die with me” featuring “horror poems by Hope Masike” (her own words).

The foreword helpfully says the book is: “Dedicated to my non-existent husband and children, without whom I have ended up searching for the unknown on uknown paths, then bumped into this book.“

She explains in the foreword: “The privilege to observe life and be a social commentator is one beautiful aspect of being a creative. We get to create from it all, the good, the bad and the ugly.” She further explores the so called ‘identity crisis’ and differing beliefs and even ‘lack of beliefs’ in modern society.

She concludes: “The poems in this book highlight these stories. All of them are based on true stories of different people going through this spiritual identity crisis, the quest for truth and that important journey of self-discovery. Here, therefore, is ‘Die with me.’”

One of her regular musical producers, Clive Mono Mukundu wrote another foreword.

Mukundu wrote: “Her poetry addresses topics that are typically seen as taboo or too frightful to speak. The poetry discusses subjects like death and the dead, as well as challenging religious and spiritual beliefs. The poetry also challenges conventional and admirable beliefs, such as hope. The book is incredibly thought-provoking and fascinating. It makes you question what was going through her head as she was writing the poetry, which is an obvious indication of her artistry.”

“I have known Hope since 2007, when we began work on her debut music album: ‘Hope’ at my studio (published in 2009). She has so far published three albums, the second of which was ‘Mbira, Love & Chocolate’ in 2012 and the third, ‘The Exorcism of a Spinster,’ in 2019.“

She has taken the reading as far as Chimanimani and the length and breadth of Zimbabwe. This weekend she was in Bulawayo with a free performance, a public reading, musical performances and then signing copies that are bought on the day. Her other poetry books are ‘Ask Me Again’, ‘Dzevabvazera’.

She engaged with her audience before and after the performance. Normally some artists want to be “in the zone” or ‘in character” before a performance. Masike just shuffles between the roles.

Her Artwork is displayed at Pikicha Gallery, Helensvale Shopping Centre in Harare. On the book release which coincided with her birthday month she said: “This year I am going the whole nine yards: the usual mbira music, my poetry and for the first time, my visual art work too. I have been working on these paintings for years now. They are themed ‘Mbira Yangu’, my visual interpretation of my heritage.’ Masike said.

‘We are inviting art lovers to come experience Hope in her element as she mashes up poetry, music and painting in her unique inimitable style. Hope’s Book Tour launch will start…at Pikicha Gallery. As the tour proceeds to other cities, her art exhibition will be running at Pikicha Gallery up to October 10,’ said Pikicha Gallery curator, Tamuka Devane.

In Manicaland Masike visited some of Mutare’s renowned tertiary academic institutions before touring Heaven Lodge in Chimanimani and performing her poems and music in collaboration with Mbiravolution with Chimanimani based mbira virtuoso Hector Mungani on the 16th.

She finished off that weekend by performing in Vumba at popular joint Tony’s Cakes on Sunday the 17th.

“The tour will then proceed to Midlands where Masike is expected to visit Midlands State University (27 September) to speak to students in the humanities department. On Thursday (28), she will then give a public performance at Gweru Memorial Library in collaboration with “Own your words,” Gweru’s top book club.

The last leg of the tour shall be Bulawayo. Masike will perform for book lovers and music lovers at Alliance Francaise in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon on 30 September.

“The closing event will be in partnership with the vibrant Bulawayo Book Club and Masike’s official book distributor in Bulawayo, The Orange Elephant.”

“I am very excited to be able to celebrate the reading and writing culture with different audiences from different parts of Zimbabwe. Because of this, I am looking forward to traveling to new places, meeting new faces, seeing more of beautiful Zimbabwe and celebrating my books and African literature at large with both book lovers, poetry lovers and mbira music lovers.”

2013 NATIONAL ARTS MERIT AWARDS (NAMA)

NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING FEMALE MUSICIAN

2015 NATIONAL ARTS MERIT AWARDS (NAMA)

WINNER FOR BEST MUSIC VIDEO ‘HUYAI TINAMATE’

2016 KORA – NOMINATION FOR BEST VIDEO ‘HUYAI TINAMATE’

2018 NATIONAL ARTS MERIT AWARDS (NAMA)

NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING SCREEN PRODUCTION – FULL LENGTH FILM

‘ONE WOMAN AND HER MBIRA’

2018 ZIMBABWE’S ACHIEVERS AWARDS

NOMINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL MUSIC ARTIST