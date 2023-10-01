Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Full list of nominees for Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) founder Conrad Mwanza

The nominees shortlist for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa 8th Edition have been released, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities in South Africa as well as a list of honorary award recipients.

The award ceremony will be held on the 18th November 2023 18:00 at Indaba Hotel in Fourways.

“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the Zim Achievers Awards platform,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.

“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”

Some of the notable honourees include businessman Zunaid Moti who is awarded the Friend of Zimbabwe nod for his diverse investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe.

Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa is also getting honoured for innovation in recognition of his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box.

Mudiwa Hood is getting honoured for Community Development through his philanthropic work, with veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz.

UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets a nod for the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.

Themba Gorimbo is a Zimbabwean martial arts fighter
African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa Cynthia Chigwenya is also getting honoured for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.

Rabison Shumba and Colin MacKenzie will also be honoured for charitable causes and the Founder’s Pioneer Award, respectively, among other recipients.

The voting platform is open on www.zimachievers.org

The event is sponsored by ZimCon, Apex Travel, Tugela Development Group, Brunape Advisory Group and Great Dyke Block Chain Technologies.

Here is the full list of nominees and honorary recipients.

Business of the Year

Diaspora Meds
Robin Crown International
4B Protection Services
FGZ Group
Journeyman Works
FACHS Group
Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
Xquisite Floors
Terra World

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Munyaradzi Dongo
Bismark Chinyavanhu
Crispen Muzvuwe
Lutherious King Chitopho
Tayarudza Mutongoreya
Tapiwa Virima

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Tinashe Chingwaru
Tendai Chanakira
Catherine Chiuta
Chido Dzinotyiwei
Tsitsi Marote

Business innovation of the Year

Lovemore Chanengeta – Edusyms
Edzai Zvobwo – Acalytica
Tinashe Nyumudoka
Catherine Chiuta – Hukuru Autobody
John & Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd

Male Personality of the Year

Tichaona Mawoni
Munya Touch
Mr Kamera
Tinashe Nyumudoka
Joshua Rubin

Female Personality of the Year

Tatenda Gute
Nunurai Mudarikwa
Audrey Chimwanda
Rose Guwaza
Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma

Author of the year

Kudakwashe T Muganu
Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda
Bongani Joseph Mathe
Prof David Katerere

Media Production of the year

MTM Media Productions
African Voice Global News
Joburguru
EarDrum Production
JIT TV

Simba Mhere Media Award – Male

Leo Phiri
Anesu Maxwell
Nathi Ndlovu
Tongai Furusa (Editor)
Hugo Ribatika – News Anchor – Newzroom 405

Simba Mhere Media Award – Female

Audrey Chimwanda
Bertha Chiruma
Vuyelwa Ndlovu

Community Organisation of the Year

Shamwari Foundation
The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO
CAMFED
Community Champion of the Year
Munyaradzi E Manzunzu
Nkululeko PK Nkomo
Prof David Katerere
Angeline Murimirwa

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy
Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza
Dj Tashinga
Mr Brown SA
Tatenda Kamera

Farmer of the Year

Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd – Fidel Zimbango
Mark Ndlovu
Godfrey Madzivire
Obedience Tshabalala
Erasmus Gwenero

People’s Choice Award

Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko
Bawsslady Chichie
Blessed Katiyo
Jerome Galiao
Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma

Sports Personality of the Year

Ranga Chivaviro
Bongani Ntini
Onisimo Bhasera
Douglas Mapfumo

Restaurant of the Year

Calzone
FunkBA
Tsa witkoppen
Jozi Burgers

Young Achiever of the Year Male – under 30

Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo
Mpumelelo Dube –
Joshua Rubin
Samuelle Dimairho
Douglas Mapfumo

Young Achiever of the Year Female – under 30

Ethel Marira
Tapiwa Chirairo
Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete

Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

Junior Ngulube
Prof David Katerere

Founder’s Awards

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Tbotouch
Zunaid Moti
Jan Badenhorst

Founder’s Inspirational Award

Themba L Gorimbo

Founder’s Pioneer Award

Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV

Founder’s Special Recognition Awards

Rabison Shumba – Charitable causes.
Tendai Chitapi – Founder Kuronga – Services to Agriculture and Innovation
Cynthia Chigwenya – Services to Diplomatic
Donovan Anthony Chimhandamba – Services to Entrepreneurship and Community Development
Buffalo Souljah – Services to Music and Community Development
Simba Chitando – Community Development
Mudiwa Hood – Community Development
Kudawashe Musasiwa – Innovation

