Full list of nominees for Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa
The nominees shortlist for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa 8th Edition have been released, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities in South Africa as well as a list of honorary award recipients.
The award ceremony will be held on the 18th November 2023 18:00 at Indaba Hotel in Fourways.
“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the Zim Achievers Awards platform,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.
“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”
Some of the notable honourees include businessman Zunaid Moti who is awarded the Friend of Zimbabwe nod for his diverse investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe.
Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa is also getting honoured for innovation in recognition of his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box.
Mudiwa Hood is getting honoured for Community Development through his philanthropic work, with veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz.
UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets a nod for the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.
African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa Cynthia Chigwenya is also getting honoured for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.
Rabison Shumba and Colin MacKenzie will also be honoured for charitable causes and the Founder’s Pioneer Award, respectively, among other recipients.
The voting platform is open on www.zimachievers.org
The event is sponsored by ZimCon, Apex Travel, Tugela Development Group, Brunape Advisory Group and Great Dyke Block Chain Technologies.
Here is the full list of nominees and honorary recipients.
Business of the Year
Diaspora Meds
Robin Crown International
4B Protection Services
FGZ Group
Journeyman Works
FACHS Group
Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
Xquisite Floors
Terra World
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Munyaradzi Dongo
Bismark Chinyavanhu
Crispen Muzvuwe
Lutherious King Chitopho
Tayarudza Mutongoreya
Tapiwa Virima
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Tinashe Chingwaru
Tendai Chanakira
Catherine Chiuta
Chido Dzinotyiwei
Tsitsi Marote
Business innovation of the Year
Lovemore Chanengeta – Edusyms
Edzai Zvobwo – Acalytica
Tinashe Nyumudoka
Catherine Chiuta – Hukuru Autobody
John & Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd
Male Personality of the Year
Tichaona Mawoni
Munya Touch
Mr Kamera
Tinashe Nyumudoka
Joshua Rubin
Female Personality of the Year
Tatenda Gute
Nunurai Mudarikwa
Audrey Chimwanda
Rose Guwaza
Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Author of the year
Kudakwashe T Muganu
Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda
Bongani Joseph Mathe
Prof David Katerere
Media Production of the year
MTM Media Productions
African Voice Global News
Joburguru
EarDrum Production
JIT TV
Simba Mhere Media Award – Male
Leo Phiri
Anesu Maxwell
Nathi Ndlovu
Tongai Furusa (Editor)
Hugo Ribatika – News Anchor – Newzroom 405
Simba Mhere Media Award – Female
Audrey Chimwanda
Bertha Chiruma
Vuyelwa Ndlovu
Community Organisation of the Year
Shamwari Foundation
The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO
CAMFED
Community Champion of the Year
Munyaradzi E Manzunzu
Nkululeko PK Nkomo
Prof David Katerere
Angeline Murimirwa
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy
Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza
Dj Tashinga
Mr Brown SA
Tatenda Kamera
Farmer of the Year
Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd – Fidel Zimbango
Mark Ndlovu
Godfrey Madzivire
Obedience Tshabalala
Erasmus Gwenero
People’s Choice Award
Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko
Bawsslady Chichie
Blessed Katiyo
Jerome Galiao
Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Sports Personality of the Year
Ranga Chivaviro
Bongani Ntini
Onisimo Bhasera
Douglas Mapfumo
Restaurant of the Year
Calzone
FunkBA
Tsa witkoppen
Jozi Burgers
Young Achiever of the Year Male – under 30
Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo
Mpumelelo Dube –
Joshua Rubin
Samuelle Dimairho
Douglas Mapfumo
Young Achiever of the Year Female – under 30
Ethel Marira
Tapiwa Chirairo
Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete
Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
Junior Ngulube
Prof David Katerere
Founder’s Awards
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
Tbotouch
Zunaid Moti
Jan Badenhorst
Founder’s Inspirational Award
Themba L Gorimbo
Founder’s Pioneer Award
Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV
Founder’s Special Recognition Awards
Rabison Shumba – Charitable causes.
Tendai Chitapi – Founder Kuronga – Services to Agriculture and Innovation
Cynthia Chigwenya – Services to Diplomatic
Donovan Anthony Chimhandamba – Services to Entrepreneurship and Community Development
Buffalo Souljah – Services to Music and Community Development
Simba Chitando – Community Development
Mudiwa Hood – Community Development
Kudawashe Musasiwa – Innovation