Proud father to be… Nasty C shares ultrasound pic of unborn child

Nasty C has shared the first ultrasound image of his unborn child alongside pictures of his heavily pregnant long-time girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, as the South African rapper prepares to become a father for the first time.

Nasty’s surprise announcement of the big news on Instagram was followed by congratulatory messages from various celebrities including Nadia Nakai, Uncle Waffles and DJ Sbu.

Heavens, who is Nasty C’s high school sweetheart, earlier this month shared pictures of the beginning of her pregnancy journey, lifting the lid on a seemingly well kept industry secret.

Nasty C, reputed as one of hip-hop’s best lyricists, had already hinted at the fact that Heavens was with child during performance on “Fire in The Booth”, a show British host Charlie Sloth hosts on Apple Music.

“And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up,” he rapped.

In a previous interview with Drum, Sammie shared that her decision to follow her passion for poetry and music was inspired by her boyfriend, Nasty C.

“I was scared to tell him that I wanted to rap, I was scared he would think I’m not taking it seriously. I didn’t want him to think I am mocking the arts or that I’m just doing it because I saw him become successful off it.

“He inspired the passion and he pushed me to be unapologetic about me pursuing music. He made me fearless, after I told him I wasn’t scared of anything.” Telly Africa