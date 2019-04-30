Davido, Nasty C to grace the country

By Rebecca Kabaya

All is set for the album launch of South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste King 98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, on Wednesday at Wingate Park Golf Club in Harare.

The event will be graced by two international superstars — Davido and Nasty C — who will be hosted in Zimbabwe for the second time.

In an interview, one of the show organizers, DJ Simmz, confirmed that the two artistes were coming.

“Yes the event is still on Wednesday. Davido is going to arrive tomorrow (30 April) while Nasty C and female rapper Nadia Nakai will be here on the morning of May 1,” he said.

King 98 collaborated with Davido on a single “No Bad Vibes”, which was released as an introduction ahead of the album launch, while Nasty C features on the approaching album.

Local artistes including ExQ, Tammy Moyo, DJ Silence Dosh, Union 5 and Shashl will be performing at the event as well.

“I am promising the audience a night to remember, I trust my team. They have been rehearsing for this event to be a success. I hope the people are going to come in their numbers to refresh and have fun since it will be Workers Day a public holiday,” he said.

King 98 is a thriving youth who has been enthused by artistes like Asap Rocky, Davido, Drake and Cassper Nyovest. He is currently pursuing a degree in arts and culture at a South African university to enhance his music career.

DJ Simmz said advanced tickets are being sold at all Jan Jam shops and Chicken Hut outlets and at the event venue. The Herald