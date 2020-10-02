Nasty C bags another BET Hip Hop Award nomination

South Africa rapper Nasty C has bagged himself another nomination at the international BET Hip Hop Awards.

Now in its 15th year, the awards honour the best in hip hop across 17 categories.

Nominated in the Best International Flow category, Nasty C will go up against Kenyan artiste Khaligraph Jones, French stars Meryl and Kaaris, The UK’s Stormzy and Ms Banks, as well as Djonga from Brazil.

This is the second time Nasty C has been nominated in this category. His first nod came in 2019.

Leading the pack this year is DaBaby with 12 nominations, followed closely by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake tie for third place with eight nominations each.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2020 “BET Hip Hop Awards” and to recognise artists from around the world in the “Best International Flow” category.

“The diversity of International talent is testament to the impact of the power of music and culture globally.

“The representation of African nominees in the category confirms BET’s commitment to recognising the influence of artists on the continent.

“International events such as the BET “Hip Hop Awards” highlight the growing need to connect African culture globally,” ViacomCBS Networks Africa’s Monde Twala said.

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on Wednesday, October 28, at 03:00 CAT /02:00 WAT on BET Africa (DStv 129) and repeats at 19:30 CAT / 18:30 WAT. — News2