Digital banking platform Jamboo appoint Duarte da Silva as Chief Adviser

Jamboo, the groundbreaking UK domiciled 100% digital banking fintech for global African migrants, is delighted to announce Dr. Duarte da Silva is joining the business as Chief Adviser.

Dr. da Silva will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Jamboo, bolstering its mission to revolutionise banking and investment opportunities for the global African diaspora.

Dr. Duarte da Silva is a highly accomplished investor and businessman with an impressive 30-year track record in finance, technology and investing. In the 1990’s he established himself as the top-rated technology and diversified industrial analyst in South Africa, for Merrill Lynch.

He led First South, an investment Bank he co-founded in 2001, as CEO for over fifteen years focusing on private equity, risk solutions, equity asset management, stock broking and corporate finance.

First South subsequently entered into a joint venture with Australian-listed Macquarie Bank to form Macquarie First South. Ultimately he headed up Macquarie’s entire Africa initiative. At McCarthy Bank, Duarte played pivotal roles in numerous investments including the landmark London Stock Exchange listing of Intec in 2000, which reached a valuation of over US$1.2 billion.

Furthermore, Dr Silva has advised on transactions worth in excess of US$5 billion, with a particular focus on infrastructure, SA Equities, banking, and managing an investment portfolio of almost US$2 billion.

Duarte holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, which he obtained at the age of 25.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Jamboo, Dr Duarte da Silva stated, “I am thrilled to be part of the Jamboo team and contribute to their visionary approach in digital. By harnessing technology and innovation, Jamboo will empower African migrants with unparalleled access to global banking services and investment opportunities on the continent of Africa. Jamboo stands for inclusive, affordable financial solutions and I am confident that together we will make a substantial impact on the lives of millions by defining a neo-banking future.”

Jamboo’s co-founders, Takwana Tyaranini (Chief Executive Officer), Innocent Chinyama (Chief Investment Officer), and Tony Friend (Senior Adviser), have impressive credentials in financial services in Africa, the UK and Europe .

Tyaranini is a seasoned entrepreneur with a decade of business experience. He successfully founded and grew Senditoo, a UK-based Fintech company engaged in e-commerce, money transfers, and telecommunications. Senditoo has facilitated the movement of millions of pounds from Europe to Africa.

Chinyama is a former investment banking dealmaker and an SDA Bocconi alumnus with diverse experience in operating, adviser, and investment roles. With his background in corporate finance, M&A, equity capital markets, investments and private equity, Innocent brings a multifaceted perspective to Jamboo’s investment strategy.

Friend is a former investment banker and boardroom adviser with over two decades of leadership experience in strategic corporate communications, brand management, investor relations, and business development.

With his expertise in institutional investor relations and a strong understanding of the industry, Tony plays a vital role in guiding Jamboo’s growth trajectory.

Together, Dr. Duarte da Silva and Jamboo’s accomplished team of co-founders are dedicated to reshaping the landscape of digital banking and investment opportunities for African migrants.

By leveraging innovative technology and their profound industry knowledge, Jamboo aims to empower African communities globally by providing seamless access to financial services and unlocking the vast potential of investing in Africa.