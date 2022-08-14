Access Forex rescues Senditoo after clients had been left stranded

International Remittance company, Senditoo, is back on the rails after thousands of the remittance company’s clients had been left stranded for months and other banks had switched them off.

The company’s new lease of life comes after partnering with fast growing global money transfer business, Access Forex to allow Zimbabweans in the UK to send money to loved ones across a wider network.

Access Forex offers a distribution network of nearly 200 collection points nationwide and is part of the Access Finance International Group.

Sources told Zim Morning Post that the partnership was a win-win for both parties as it offered a rescue package for Senditoo while it is in sync with Access Forex’s policy aimed at growth and synergies.

In a statement, the parties said through the partnership Access Forex is debuting its unique capacity to offer solutions to other MTA’s.

Senditoo and other money transfer companies (MTA) will now benefit from the home-grown systems and infrastructure that Access Forex provides.

The partnership is instrumental for Senditoo, which has a presence in several countries and has plans to expand services into South Africa, the US and Canada in the coming months having established its international headquarters in the UK, Guinea, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Raymond Chigogwana, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to lend our valuable distribution network and secure payout portal to more customers. We have enjoyed working closely with Senditoo to switch their full portfolio of services back on and ultimately, ensure that Zimbabweans locally and abroad get cash to where it is needed most. By the time we roll-out fully, everywhere you see an Access Forex, you can now also access Senditoo.”

Senditoo’s money transfer service will allow for $2 flat-fee remittances with complimentary exchange rates and real-time transaction monitoring.

Senditoo has grown in the last four years, starting with airtime transfers before extending its service offer to include money remittances and enabling customers to also pay their bills. They have also introduced an online grocery delivery service.

Takwana Tyaranini, Senditoo Co-founder, said: “This partnership cements our commitment to being the remittance service provider of choice for Zimbabwean living abroad and locally.

“Senditoo was set up to connect the African diaspora to loved ones at home. In line with our strategic priorities, we have partnered with some of the most reputable businesses and organizations across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Guinea and the UK to create a strong presence – ensuring our customers have fast, simple, and hassle-free international transfers”.

“We are continually working on our product and service delivery to provide customers across Zimbabwe with accessible pay-out points that are convenient and cost effective,” he continued.

“We have ambitious growth targets and teaming up with Access Forex means we will not only be able to scale up but give our customers a premium and quality service.”

“Part of our objectives include giving outstanding service to individuals and companies, helping them understand the benefits they have when it comes to their transactions and ensuring there is financial inclusivity, where everyone can participate.

“Through Access Forex, we now have a presence in every province and district with nearly 200 payout points that are easily accessible, allowing people to respond to critical business and personal needs without the need for travel and we are looking forward to the synergies with Access Forex that will help us further deliver on our growth plan.” Zim Morning Post