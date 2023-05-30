Mai TT nudes leak… comedian blames ex-husband and her friend

Comedian Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT is trending on social media after her nude pictures and a video were leaked online and she is claiming its ‘revenge porn’ by her ex-husband and her former friend.

Although she has not named him she effectively gave some indication to his identity by saying she had notified authorities in Zimbabwe and the United States of America of the cyber-bullying and revenge porn violation.

In November last year Mai TT was slapped with a US$250,000 defamation lawsuit by estranged husband, Tinashe Maphosa, who is based in the United States. Mai TT had claimed Maphosa was a criminal, who had stolen US$30,000 from her and disappeared.

On Tuesday Mai TT spoke to the State owned Chronicle newspaper were she is quoted saying her former friend was given the nudes by her ex-husband and the two connived for the pictures and video to leak.

“The only person who had my nudes is my ex-husband who gave them to (name supplied). I’ve already reported them both in the countries they live in and here in Zimbabwe,” said Mai TT.

“I don’t have any relationship with her (former friend). I don’t know what she is fighting. Revenge (from ex-husband) because he knows he is never going to step in Zimbabwe due to the money he stole and I put him on the wanted list,” said Mai TT.

The pictures leaked show Mai TT completely naked and seem to have been taken off a video call.

On Tuesday the comedian went LIVE on Facebook and instead chose to advertise Father’s Day clothing for a boutique in Harare.

At the end of the video she quipped; “thank you for coming, at least you have seen things about suits and clothing. I don’t have time for silly stories. Life is too short for one to be looking for gossip.

“We’re looking for money and ways of living. Gossip is for the rich. If you have somebody’s stories, don’t hold them, release them,” she said.