Marshall Munetsi extends contract with Stade Reims until 2027

Zimbabwe Warriors central midfielder Marshall Munetsi has extended his stay in France with Stade Reims after penning a new deal that will expire in 2027.

The French Ligue 1 side announced on their various media pages on Friday.

“Already 1273 Kilometres in the red and white dress and its not going to stop! Marshall Munetsi extends the adventure at Reims until 2027,” Stade Reims posted on their Facebook page.

Munetsi who also extended his stay at Reims in May 2022 set to expire in 2026 joined Reims in 2019 from South African league giants Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old midfielder extends his contract at a time reports suggest that English Premier League sides including Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion have shown interest in him.

The impressive combative midfielder who has scored six times and provided three assists this season was recently nominated for the the prestigious 2023 Marc-Vivien Foe award in France.

Vivien Foe’s award is held annually and rewarded to the best African player in the French top flight league.

It is in honour of the late Cameroonian national Marc-Vivien Foe who played for French side Olympique Lyon before he collapsed and died on the pitch in an international match in 2023.

Other nominees who are vying for the gong this year include: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG), Mohamed Camara (Mali/Monaco), Mama Balde (Guinea-Bissau/Troyes), Habib Diallo (Senegal/Strasbourg), Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco/Reims), Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast / Lens), Chancel Mbeba (DR Congo/Marseille), Terem Moffi, forward (Nigeria/Nice), Salis Abdul Samed (Ghana/Lens) and Hamari Traore, defender (Mali/Rennes).

The winner of the prestigious gong will be announced later this month (May 30).