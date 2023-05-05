Cranborne Bullets beat Simba Bhora 0-1 to register first win of season

Premier Soccer League [PSL] minnows Cranborne Bullets finally recorded their first win of the 2023 season following a narrow 0-1 victory over Simba Bhora at National Sports Stadium on Friday.

Bullets’ attacking midfielder Sylvester Munhira was the hero of the day as his first half goal was the only difference.

The army side were yet to registered a victory in seven outings, suffering five defeats and managing two draws.

The hard fought victory means Bullets who are anchoring the log table go level on points with third and second from bottom placed teams Green Fuel and Black Rhinos respectively.

They have now collected five points in eight games they have played so far.

Meanwhile, with the 0-1 defeat, premier league debutants Simba Bhora suffered their second defeat on the trot.

This comes after they were handed another 0-1 loss by fellow premier league debutants Green Fuel last week.

Simba Bhora’s head coach Tonderai Ndiraya bemoaned their defeat to Fuel on the absence of their first choice goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani who got injured during warm up.

He also cried foul over the league’s ‘fixture congestion’ that he believes got his players fatigued before the match.