Falcon College fees now US$11 million (US$10k) per term, amid inflation

The controversial move by Falcon College, a prestigious junior school in Zimbabwe to peg second term school fees at ZWL11 million is growing evidence that the Zimbabwean dollar is in shambles, falling dismally against the United States Dollar.

With civil servants demanding salaries in US$ and the economy gradually dollarising itself, the decision by Falcon College goes in tandem with everyone else who is rejecting the local currency.

In a memo dated 26 April, Falcon College declared that its fees for the upcoming term would be ZWL11 million which is equivalent to US$10 427 according to the official rate.

“We hope you all had a safe Easter break with your families and are looking forward to an activity- filled term back at the College,” read the memo signed by Chairman, Falcon College Board of Governors, Andrew Marchussen.

“It is never pleasant to communicate fee increases but, as you have seen, it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to not only survive, but thrive, in this economy. 1. The fee for the 2nd term will be ZWL 11,330,000.002.

” Please note, as always, Clearance Certificates will be required for entry to the College at the beginning of term, 3. Parents are requested to send a copy of their payments via [email protected] for the Accounts Office to identify the payment and respond with a Clearance Certificate.

“Many parents choose to pay the fee in USS; if this option is of interest to you, please contact the Bulawayo or Harare office to discuss this.

“We wish you a safe and enjoyable holiday, and look forward to seeing you all back in the College,” the memo by Marchussen read