Winless Simba Bhora tussle with unbeaten Dynamos in Harare

The National Sports Stadium is the place to be on Saturday afternoon if you are in Harare as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Simba Bhora tussle 20 time league title winners Dynamos.

It’s an interesting encounter likely set to attract a huge crowd considering the noticeable increase of fan attendance in the first two rounds of matches this season.

A handful of Simba Bhora fans will be praying their winless team finally tastes victory in the top flight league.

In fact, even a draw is a ‘fair deal’ for them given the Shamva based side hasn’t picked a single point since joining the big boys.

So far, Simba have lost both their games, 2-1 against FC Platinum and a 1-0 to the Gamecocks, Chicken Inn.

In contrast, the legion of DeMbare fans who are slowly beginning to believe in their ‘beloved’ team once again, after a good start to the season, will be hoping their team’s unbeaten run continues.

The Glamour Boys are yet to drop points this season, they are enjoying a 100% start after beating two recently promoted sides Hwange (1-0) and Gweru-based side Sheasham FC (4-0).

DeMbare who have collected six points in two games are leading the pack due to a superior goal difference to FC Platinum’s while Simba Bhora are lying second from bottom.

It will be interesting to see how Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya and skipper Partson Jaure will fare against their former paymasters.

Both Ndiraya and Jaure were released by Dynamos when their contracts with the club expired at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ndiraya said: “Another tough one, but this is the level that we are now competing at and we just have to put our heads together, play Dynamos to try and get a result.

“We are playing at home though its not really going to be an advantage. Its a test of character, we need to be very strong and make sure we get a good result against Dynamos,” he outlined.

Also commenting ahead of the much anticipated fixture, Dynamos head coach Herbert Maruwa described the fixture as a tough match but said his side is prepared to take on the miners.

“So far so good, the team is looking good as we lined up for a tough match against Simba,” Maruwa told the media.

Week 2 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures.

Friday, March 31: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, April 1: Simba Bhora v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Yadah (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Chicken Inn (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday, April 2: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v Greenfuel (Luveve).