Ronald Pfumbidzai set to join SuperSport United on three-year-deal

Former CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai is on the verge of joining SuperSport United on a three-year-deal.

According to iDiskiTimes, the gifted left back who is currently on Chippa United’s books signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

The 28-year-old is considered as a suitable replacement of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who left the Pretoria side to join Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs.

With his compatriot, Onismor Bhasera contemplating retiring at the end of the season, Pfumbidzai is likely set to be Gavin Hunt’s first choice left back.

The Zimbabwean international has vast DStv Premiership experience after arriving in South Africa seven years ago (2017).

The move will see Pfumbidzai joining his fellow countrymen in Bhasera and goalkeeper George Chigova.