Ahuofe Tupac: Ghanaian TikTok sensation reported dead in Kumasi

Popular Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Ahuofe, popularly known as Ghana Tupac, has reportedly passed away in Kumasi.

Rapper, Jay Bhad of Asakaa Boys’ fame shared a video of Ahuofe jamming to one of his songs on Twitter with a caption about how life is short.

TV3 Ghana also confirmed the death of the Tik Tok sensation with his video and a cryptic caption that read, “Popular Ghanaian Tik Toker, Ahuofe reportedly dead.”

Ahuofe burst onto the stage as a TikToker some months ago and got many people loving him.

His videos are always mimicking the personality of the late American rapper, Tupac Amaru Shakur.

He often dressed like a ‘gangster’ and has been able to amass an impressive 3.9 million followers and over 39.8 million views on his Tik Tok’s 217 videos.